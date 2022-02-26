Children ages 7 to 14 can register for the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at Ayala Park’s Fields 1 and 2.
Participants will compete in pitching, running and hitting to advance through four levels of competition to advance to the national finals in July at the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. There is no cost to compete. Information: (909) 334-3260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.