Their remarkable playoff journey continues.
Just five days after the Chino Hills High girls’ volleyball team lost its CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title game at Torrance High in a five-set thriller, the Huskies got their revenge Thursday night with a four-set win at Torrance in the CIF State Division 3 tournament to advance to the regional semifinals. The No. 5-ranked Huskies will play tonight (Nov. 13) at 6 p.m. at No. 1-ranked Otay Ranch High, 1250 Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista, south of San Diego.
Tonight’s winner will advance to the regional semifinals on Tuesday with a chance to advance to the CIF State Division 3 title game Saturday, Nov. 20 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange County. On Tuesday, the Huskies (20-15) defeated No. 11-ranked Santa Barbara in four sets.
