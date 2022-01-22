It was a good night for the Chino High boys and girls basketball teams Tuesday.
Both teams remained undefeated in Mt. Baldy League play after the boys teams defeated Don Lugo, 79-41, with the girls team slipped past the Conquistadores, 53-47.
Chino and Don Lugo will meet a second time on the final day of the Mt. Baldy League season on Thursday, Feb. 3. The girls’ game will tip off at 5 p.m. at Chino High, followed by the boys’ game at Don Lugo High at 6:30 p.m.
Chino High’s Andrew Palacios-DeLeon led the boys’ team Tuesday against Don Lugo, scoring a game-high 23 points. Jason Hilliard scored 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Justin Reyes finished with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.
The Cowboys (5-1 overall, 2-0 in league) jumped out to a 12-2 lead over Don Lugo and led 35-19 at the half.
As a team, Chino finished with 45 rebounds and had 12 steals and 11 assists.
Luke Jansoky had a team–high 14 points for Don Lugo, which fell to 5-7 overall, 2-1 in league.
Chino High girls’ finished its game on a 6-0 run and recorded four blocked shots in the final 75 seconds with two coming from guard Lindsey Valverde and one each from Malani Johnson and Kimberly Day.
Valverde scored a game-high 23 points, Johnson had 11 points with Day and Genesis Enriquez finishing with eight points apiece for the Cowgirls (6-9 overall, 2-0 in league).
Don Lugo’s Mercedes Castellanos scored 13 points, Maliyah Alvarez had 11 points, Alinah Lujan-Harrison finished with 10 points and Makena Encarnacion had nine points for the Conquistadores.
