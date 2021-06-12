Chino High’s Mia Chavez and Ontario Christian High’s Christian Burroughs were two-time event winners last Saturday at the CIF-Southern Section Track and Field preliminaries and are among several Chino Valley athletes advancing to today’s (June 12) championship meets.
Chavez, a senior, won the girls’ 800m and 1,600m events in the Division 2 meet at Moorpark High School, which is the site for today’s Division 2 finals.
Three other Chino High athletes will compete in today’s Division 2 finals—Kristian Kimberlin (boys’ 800), Alexis Wachowski (girls’ pole vault) and Cesar Hernandez (boys’ pole vault).
Moorpark High is located at 4500 Tierra Road in Moorpark.
Burroughs placed first in the boys’ shot put and discus events at the Division 4 prelims at Carpinteria High School and more than a dozen Ontario Christian athletes qualified for today’s finals in a total of 11 events.
Among them are Aidan Vorster (boys’ 1,600m and 3,200m), Micah Belden (boys’ 110- and 300m hurdles), Rachel Aguilar (girls’ 400m and 4x400m relay team), and Edward Frailing (boys’ 400m and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams).
Carpinteria High is located at 4810 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.
Several Ayala High athletes each qualified in multiple events for today’s Division 1 finals at Trabuco Hills High in Mission Viejo, including senior Ariana Gonzalez in the girls’ 100m and 300m hurdles and girls’ high jump.
Gonzalez took first in high jump and placed sixth in both hurdles races at the prelims, the same day she competed for the Bulldogs in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3A girls’ basketball semifinals.
She scored 16 points as Ayala defeated Valley Christian, 62-49, to reach its first CIF-Southern Section division championship game on Thursday.
Kayla McBride placed second in girls’ 100m and seventh in girls’ 200m and Marcus Monroe took fifth in boys’ long jump and eighth in boys’ high jump to advance to today’s Division 1 finals.
Trabuco Hills High is located at 27501 Mustang Run in Mission Viejo.
Chino Valley athletes in today’s finals,
Division 1
Ayala High School
Girls’ 100m, 300m hurdles and high jump: Ariana Gonzalez
Girls’ 100m and 200m: Kayla McBride.
Boys’ 100m: Chase Mars, Ayala.
Girls’ pole vault: Madeline Seifert, Ayala.
Boys’ high jump and long jump: Marcus Monroe.
Boys’ discus: Xavier English, Ayala.
Division 2
Girls’ 800m and 1,600m: Mia Chavez, Chino.
Boys’ 800m: Kristian Kimberlin, Chino.
Girls’ pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, Chino.
Boys’ pole vault: Cesar Hernandez, Chino.
Division 4
Boys’ 4x100m: Isaac Cortez, Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Tyler Ford, Ontario Christian.
Boys’ 1,600m and 3,200m; Aidan Vorster.
Boys’ 110m and 300m hurdles: Micah Belden, Ontario Christian.
Girls’ 400m: Rachel Aguilar, Ontario Christian.
Boys’ 400m: Edward Frailing, Ontario Christian.
Girls’ 4x400m: Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Deiner, Kendra Fair, Keegan Corley, Ontario Christian.
Boys’ 4x400m: Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Isaac Cortez, Aiden Thigpen.
Boys’ shot put and discus: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian.
Boys’ discus: Luke Lin, Ontario Christian.
Prelims results
Division 1
Ayala High School
Girls’ 4x100m: Ariana Gonzalez, Kayla McBride, Nia Dinkins, Makayla Richardson (13th, 49.78).
Boys’ 4x100: Lennard DeGuzman, Ted Woodbury, Vincent Bachofner, Chase Mars (17th, 43.68).
Boys’ 1,600m: Austin Lemus (35th, 4:48.15).
Girls’ 100m hurdles: Ariana Gonzalez (sixth, 15.06).
Girls’ 400m: Nia Dinkins (24th, 1:03.33).
Girls’ 100m: Kayla McBride (second, 11.98).
Boys’ 100m: Chase Mars (ninth, 10.97).
Girls’ 800m: Roxanne Ehrig (16th, 2:20.93).
Girls’ 300m hurdles: Ariana Gonzalez (sixth, 46.19).
Boys’ 300m hurdles: Spencer Shuler (12th, 41.13).
Girls’ 200m: Kayla McBride (seventh, 24.82).
Boys’ 200m: Chase Mars (15th, 22.56).
Girls’ 3,200m: Cadence Chang (15th, 11:41.05).
Boys’ 4x400m: Joshua Lee, Spencer Shuler, Samuel Moran, Ted Woodbury (22nd, 3:30.92).
Girls’ high jump: Ariana Gonzalez (first, 5-02).
Girls’ pole vault: Madeline Seifert (third, 11-06).
Girls’ long jump: Madeline Seifert (19th, 16-03).
Girls’ triple jump: Rochelle Henare (31st, 32-02.75).
Boys’ high jump: Marcus Monroe (eighth, 6-00).
Boys’ long jump: Marcus Monore (fifth, 21-07).
Boys’ triple jump: Xavier English (10th, 41-09).
Boys’ shot put: Vincent Arreguin (10th, 47-04).
Boys’ discus: Xavier English (10th, 144-05).
Chino Hills High School
Girls’ 800m: Alayna McGary (15th, 2:20.80); Riley Rivera (25th, 2:23.23).
Girls’ 3,200m: Karis Brown (20th, 11:46.13); Jenna Gallegos (26th, 12:01.44).
Girls’ 4x400m: Jordyn Thomas, Lady William-Mensah, Alayna McGary, Isabella Duarte (14th, 4:08.43).
Girls’ high jump: Makena Bailey (10th, 5-00).
Division 2
Chino High School
Boys’ 4x100m: Majai Bennett, Zachary Matlock, Trevion Kimbrough, Daniel Nakashima (25th, 45.76).
Girls’ 1,600m: Mia Chavez (first, 4:59.23).
Girls’ 100m: Malani Johnson (31st, 13.20).
Girls’ 800m: Mia Chavez (first, 2:14.57).
Boys’ 800m: Kristian Kimberlin (fifth, 1:56.39).
Girls’ 300m hurdles: Brooklyn Bradley (31st, 1:01.02).
Boys’ 300m hurdles: Zachary Matlock (21st, 44.25).
Girls’ 200m: Malani Johnson (28th, 27.90).
Boys’ 200m: Daniel Nakashima (25th, 23.98).
Girls’ 4x400m: Mia Chavez, Alexis Wachowski, Malani Johnson, Mikani Telles (20th, 4 :21.69).
Boys’ 4x400m: Kristian Kimbelin, Cesar Hernandez, Zachary Matlock, Majai Bennett (21st, 3:41.90).
Girls’ pole vault: Alexis Wachowski (tied first, 9-1).
Girls’ discus: Brooklynn Bradley (16th, 87-11).
Boys’ pole vault: Cesar Hernandez (tied third, 13-00); Xzavian Ochoa (11th, 12-06).
Boys’ long jump: Zachary Matlock (25th, 18-06.25).
Boys’ shot put: Christian Salomon (17th, 41-07).
Division 3
Don Lugo High School
Girls’ 1,600m: Aariana Amezcua (seventh, Heat 1, 5:27.44)
Boys’ 110m hurdles: Stephen Cabrera (sixth, Heat 1, 17.25).
Girls’ 400m: Lauren Hernandez (seventh, Heat 2, 1:06.52).
Girls’ 800m: Aariana Amezcua (sixth, Heat 3, 2:27.11).
Division 4
Ontario Christian High School
Girls’ 4x100m: Rachel Aguilar, Emma Chappell, Kendra Fair, Olivia DeGroot (15th, 53.25).
Boys’ 4x100m: Isaac Cortez, Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Tyler Ford (seventh, 45.10).
Girls’ 1,600m: Keegan Corley (14th, 5:38.30).
Boys’ 1,600m: Aiden Vorster (seventh, 4:29.58).
Boys’ 110m hurdles: Micah Belden (fifth, 16.09).
Girls’ 400m: Rachel Aguilar (third, 58.34).
Boys’ 400m: Edward Frailing (fourth, 53.37).
Girls’ 300m hurdles: Sydney Peters (18th, 56.36).
Boys’ 300m hurdles: Micah Belden (fifth, 42.34).
Girls’ 3,200m: Sierra De Los Rios (22nd, 13:06.71).
Boys’ 3,200m: Aiden Vorster (sixth, 9:45.99).
Girls’ 4x400m: Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Deiner, Kendra Fair, Keegan Corley (ninth, 4:24.33).
Boys’ 4x400m: Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Isaac Cortez, Aiden Thigpen (fourth, 3:38.26).
Girls’ high jump: Sydney Peters (13th, 4-06).
Boys’ long jump: Edward Frailing (11th, 19-04.75); Anthony Badiola (20th, 18-02.75).
Boys’ shot put: Christian Burroughs (first, 53-07.75); Jacob Monarrez (23rd, 35-11.25).
Boys’ discus: Christian Burroughs (first, 150-10); Luke Lin (fourth, 124-00).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.