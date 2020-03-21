Little League organizations in Chino and Chino Hills have suspended their seasons through April 6.
The stoppage, however, could continue past that date because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Out of precaution and following the recent Centers for Disease Control recommendations regarding the coronavirus pandemic,” said Canyon Hills Little League president Bill Alhandy, “Canyon Hills and District 23 have decided to suspend the season.”
The area’s other leagues— Chino National, Chino American and Chino HIlls— are following suit.
“The safety and well being of our 275 layers along with its volunteers is the league’s top priority,” according to a statement from Chino American officials.
Chino Hills Little League officials said all games and practices will be postponed and that the “health and safety of our players is of the utmost importance and we empathize with the disappointment or frustration that our players may feel.”
Chino National plays its games at Heritage Park; Chino American competes at Ayala Park; and Chino Hills and Canyon Hills play games at Chino Hills Community Park.
Little League International, which operates 6,500 programs in 84 countries, said should the suspenion of the season continue past April 6, officials will provide timely notification and information regarding further delay, said Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener.
“We will continue to work with our medical advisors as we closely monitor the situation and we are advising all our leagues and families to follow the guidelines set by the WHO,” Mr. Keener said.
