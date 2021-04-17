Simply dominate.
The Chino High football team scored 38 first-quarter points Thursday night and clinched sole possession of the Sierra League title— the Cowboys’ first league championship since 2012— with a 45-7 victory over Pomona High in Pomona.
“That’s the first ever,” second-year Cowboys head coach Joey LaRosa said about the 38-point first quarter. “I’ve been on some bad teams when I first started coaching and I understand and I feel where (Pomona) is coming from. But 38 points in the first quarter, I’ve never seen that in my career.”
The Cowboys had 31 points of those points in the first four minutes of the game. Joseph DeJulia and John DeJulia each a rushing touchdown, Trevion Kimbrough caught two TD passes and Dylan Leach stripped a Pomona receiver of the ball and returned it for a score. Brandon Garibay also knocked the ball loose in the endzone and it was recovered by a Pomona player for a Chino safety.
Chino (3-2 overall, 3-0 in league) outscored its three league— Rowland, Covina and Pomona— opponents this season, 119-29.
“I’m so excited for our seniors,” Coach LaRosa said.
No playoffs will be conducted this season in the CIF-Southern Section because of the coronavirus pandemic.
