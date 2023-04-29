Baseball
Palomares League
Ayala 3,
Glendora 2 (8 innings)
Ayala finished the Palomares League season at 9-1 after Thursday’s win over Glendora. The Bulldogs and Bonita (9-1 in league) held a coin flip after Champion press time to determine the No. 1-seed from the league entering next week’s playoffs.
Ayala 11,
Glendora 2
Ayala’s Ethan Nunez hit a grand slam, Marcus Galvan hit a solo home run and Matthew Yarc knocked in two runs Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ win over Glendora.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 5,
Chaffey 1
Eric Hernandez had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored and Nathan Sena recorded a double and RBI and Cameron Rodriguez knocked in a run Wednesday to lead the Cowboys past the Tigers.
Don Lugo 8,
Ontario 3
Jayden Ruiz went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Troy Aguilera, Steven Marker, Austin Brown and Isaac Jimenez each drove in a run to lead Don Lugo to a victory Monday over Ontario.
Chino 8,
Montclair 0
Chino’s Robby Ornelas drove in three runs, Christian Suarez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Cameron Rodriguez finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs in the Cowboys’ shut out win Tuesday. Cowboys’ pitcher Paccelli Nieto went seven innings, allowed five hits and a walk, and struck out six in the win.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 16,
Ontario Christian 0
(5 innings, mercy rule)
Aquinas led 8-0 after two innings, 10-0 after three innings and 16-0 after four innings in its Tuesday win over Ontario Christian.
Baseline League
Los Osos 11,
Chino Hills 3
Los Osos High’s Justin Yeutter had three hits and four RBIs and Robert Topete and Hunter Meyer each had two RBIs to lead the Grizzlies past Chino Hills on Wednedsay.
Chino Hills 1,
Los Osos 0 (8 innings)
Chino Hills High’s Cannon Billingsley drove home the game’s only run in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday afternoon to lift the Huskies past the Grizzlies. Huskies pitcher Aidan Langley tossed eight innings, allowing four hits and struck out 12 to earn the complete-game victory.
Softball
Palomares League
Glendora 4,
Ayala 2,
Palomares League champion Ayala lost its first game of the season Thursday to conclude the regular season at 19-1-1. The Bulldogs will compete in Division 2 when postseason play begins Thursday.
Ayala 10,
Claremont 0
(6 innings, mercy rule)
Bulldogs’ pitcher Karson Zavala allowed only one hit and struck out four in a six-inning complete-game, shut out victory Tuesday against Claremont. Tehya Banks had three hits and two RBis, Marisa Dominguez finished with three hits and two runs scored and McKenzy Becerra and Lilianna Acosta each knocked in two runs for Ayala.
Ayala 6,
Claremont 0
Three Ayala High pitchers combined to allow one hit and hitters Tehya Banks, McKenzy Becerra, Taelor Walker and Lilianna Acosta combined for eight hits in the Bulldogs’ win Tuesday.
Baseline League
Chino Hills 13,
Upland 5
The Huskies scored eight of their runs Monday in the third inning in a win over Upland High School. Regan Shockey and Samantha Bland each drove in three runs for Chino Hills.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 10, Chaffey 0
Don Lugo 5, Montclair 2
Chino and Don Lugo tied for the Mt. Baldy League title with 11-4 records, which include victories Thursday in the regular season finales. Chino, however, will secure the No. 1 league from the league after holding the tiebreaker over Don Lugo.
Don Lugo 14,
Montclair 6
Jade Curiel hit two home runs and finished with eight RBIs Wednesday to lead the Conquistadores past Montclair. Curiel went 3 for 4 and added a double and three runs scored in the win. Alivia Martinez went 4 for 4, including a home run, and recorded two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored for Don Lugo (10-4 in league).
Chino 8,
Chaffey 3
Chino remained in a first-place tie in the Mt. Baldy League standings with Don Lugo after Wednesday’s win over the Jaguars.
Don Lugo 10,
Ontario 3
Allison Gonzalez had four hits and three RBIs and Liliana Hernanez had four hits and scored three runs for Don Lugo High on Monday in the Conquistadores’ win over the Jaguars.
Don Lugo 13,
Chino 12
Don Lugo’s Jazmine Mikel had three hits and four RBIs, Emily Bell and Sienna Vasquez each had two RBIs and Bree Jasso, Allison Gonzalez and Jade Curiel each had an RBI in the Conquistadores’ one-run victory over Chino last Saturday.
Ambassador League
Aquinas 11,
Ontario Christian 1
(5 innings, mercy rule)
Ontario Christian was held to three hits Tuesday in a loss to Aquinas. Aquinas scored six second-inning runs, had three runs in the fourth inning and scored a run in each of the first and fifth innings in the victory.
Track and field
Palomares League
Ayala High athletes top three event finishers from last Saturday’s preliminaries. League finals were held Friday at Ayala High School after press time:
Alex Thomas, third, boys’ 100, 11.45; Obioma Emechete, second, girls’ 100, 12.56; Alex Thomas, first, boys’ 200m, 23.05; Marquis Monroe, third, boys’ 200, 23.36; Obioma Emechete, first, girls’ 200, 25.61; Michael Saiz, first, boys’ 400, 51.92; Kayla McBride, first, girls’ 400, 55.71; Sophia Dinh, third, girls’ 400, 59.38; Malachi Morris, second, boys’ 800, 2:01.97; Joshua Aguayo, third, boys’ 1,600, 4:37.31; Spencer Shuler, first, boys’ 300 hurdles, 41.39; Ethan Salazar, second, boys’ 300 hurdles, 41.76.
Baseline League
Chino Hills High athletes placing in the top three in Thursday’s league finals meet at Rancho Cucamonga: Chino Hills, first, girls’ 4x100, 47.57; Chino HIlls, second, boys’ 4x100, 41.92; Jenna Gallegos, second, girls’ 1,600, 5:17.93; Aidan Gomez, first, boys’ 1,600, 4:23.27; Makena Bailey, first, girls’ 100 hurdles, 15.01; Taylor Garcia, second, girls’ 100 hurdles, 15.36; Jordyn Thomas, first, girls’ 400, 57.23; Lady William-Mensah, first, girls’ 100, 12.05; Adaorah Okafor, second, girls’ 100, 12.27; Donnie Parish, second, boys’ 100, 10.46; Will Davis, third, boys’ 100, 10.64; Isabella Duarte, first, girls’ 800, 2:18.10; Alayna McGarry, second, girls’ 800, 2:19.31; Michelle Ramos, third, girls’ 800, 2:19.38; Taylor Garcia, second, girls’ 300 hurdles, 47.13; Alyssah Johnson, third, girls’ 300 hurdles, 47.33; Joseph Bailey, third, boys’ 300 hurdles, 39.40; Lady William-Mensah, first, girls’ 200, 24.82; Jordyn Thomas, second, girls’ 200, 25.40; Donnie Parish, second, boys’ 200, 21.77; Will Davis, third, boys’ 200, 21.81; Jenna Gallegos, third, girls’ 3,200, 11:36.06; Aidan Gomez, first, boys’ 3,200, 9:35.42; Chino Hills, first, girls’ 4x400, 3:55.34; Devin Vanvield, third, boys’ long jump, 21-09; Makena Bailey, third, girls’ triple jump, 37-05; Michael Lozano, second, boys’ high jump, 5-11; Alexander Criner, third, boys’ high jump, 5-11; Colin Corbin, first, boys’ shot put, 45-02; Tyler Poon, first, boys’ discus, 130-09; Makena Bailey, third, girls’ triple jump, 37-05.
Chino Hills High athletes top three event finishers from Monday’s preliminaries at Rancho Cucamonga High School: Jenna Gallegos, second, girls’ 1,600, 5:17.24; Jack Pusztai, third, boys’ 1,600, 4:32.34; Makena Bailey, first, girls’ 100 hurdles, 15.55; Taylor Garcia, second, girls’ 100 hurdles, 15.99; Joseph Bailey, third, boys’ 110 hurdles, 14.72; Jordyn Thomas, first, girls’ 400, 57.08; Lady William-Mensah, first, girls’ 100, 12.11; Adaorah Okafor, second, girls’ 100, 12.48; Will Davis, second, boys’ 100, 10.73; Donnie Parish, third, boys’ 100, 10.83; Isabella Duarte, first, girls’ 800, 2:16.98; Alayna McGarry, second, girls’ 800, 2:22.89; Michelle Ramos, third, girls’ 800, 2:18.68; Alyssah Johnson, first, girls’ 300 hurdles, 47.49; Taylor Garcia, second, girls’ 300 hurdles, 48.25; Joseph Bailey, third, boys’ 300 hurdles, 40.07; Lady William-Mensah, first, girls’ 200, 24.92; Jordyn Thomas, second, girls’ 200, 25.09; Will Davis, second, boys’ 200, 22.03.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino and Don Lugo High top three event finishers from Tuesday’s league finals at Chaffey High School:
Chino, second girls’ 4x100, second, 51.32; Don Lugo, third, boys’ 4x100, 46.30; Aariana Amezuca, Don Lugo, first, girls’ 1,600, 5:11.03; Elena Rossen, Chino, second, girls’ 1,600, 5:22.33; Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, first, boys’ 1,600, 4:27.55; Edward Lopez, Don Lugo, third, boys’ 1,600, 4:39.79; Zachary Matlock, Chino, first, boys’ 110 hurdles, 16.65; Jaden Jones, Chino, third, 17.18; Grace Sanchez, Chino, first, girls’ 400, 1:03.71; Natalie Lieb, Chino, second, girls’ 400, 1:04.72; Lauren Borbon, Don Lugo, third, girls’ 400, 1:06.17; Noah Peck, Don Lugo, first, boys’ 400, 54.45; Jake Berg, Chino, third, boys’ 400, 55.56; Leah Montelongo, Don Lugo, second, girls’ 100, 13.07; Aubrey Layton, Chino, girls’ 100, 13.38; Zachary Matlock, Chino, first, boys’ 100, 11.09; Aariana Amezuca, Don Lugo, first, girls’ 800, 2:17.25; Elena Rossen, Chino, second, girls’ 800, 2:21.18; Zachary Matlock, Chino, first, boys’ 300 hurdles, 41.97; Camron D’Elia, Don Lugo, third, boys’ 300 hurdles, 43.52; Leah Montelongo, Don Lugo, third, girls’ 200, 27.31; Tyrik Harrell, Don Lugo, second, boys’ 200, 23.51; Aariana Amezcua, Don Lugo, first, girls’ 3,200, 11:19.48; Chino, first, girls’ 4x400, 4:20.06; Don Lugo, first, boys’ 4x400, 3:38.60; Malani Johnson, Chino, first, girls’ long jump, 15-03.75; Kirra Finerran, Chino, third, girls’ long jump, 14-10.25; Zachary Matlock, Chino, first, boys’ long jump, 20-06.75; Gavin Hrynezuk, Don Lugo, third, boys’ long jump, 19-09.25; Malani Johnson, Chino, first, girls’ triple jump, 32-04.25; Carina Escalera, Don Lugo, third, girls’ triple jump, 31-10.50; Malani Johnson, Chino, first, girls’ high jump, 5-0; Gavin Hrynezuk, Don Lugo, second, boys’ long jump, 5-04; Payton Montes, Chino, second, girls’ pole vault, 7-06; Andrea Ulloa, Chino, third, girls’ pole vault, 7-0; Rudy Rocha, Chino, third, boys’ pole vault, 10-06; Alyssa Bergiadis, Chino, first, girls’ shot put, 30-08; Diego Ogata, Chino, second, boys’ shot put, 42-11.
Chino and Don Lugo High top three event finishers from Tuesday’s league preliminaries at Chaffey High School:
Chino
Elena Rossen, third, girls’ 1,600, 5:43.13; Jaden Jones, second, boys’ 110 hurdles, 17.54; Zachary Matlock, third, boys’ 110 hurdles, 17.58; Grace Sanchez, first, girls’ 400, 1:04.07; Natalie Lieb, second, girls’ 400, 1:04.81; Jake Berg, third, boys’ 400, 55.93; Aubrey Layton, third, girls’ 100, 13.34;
Zachary Matlock, first, boys’ 100, 11.28; Elena Rossen, second, girls’ 800, 2:25.20; Zachary Matlock, first, boys’ 300 hurdles, 43.58; Aubrey Layton, third, girls’ 200, 27.37.
Don Lugo
Aariana Amezcua, first, girls’ 1,600, 5:32.83; Jordan Berkley, first, boys’ 1,600, 4:36.67; Noah Peck, first, boys’ 400, 54.39; Aariana Amezcua, first, girls’ 800, 2:22.81; Jordan Berkley, first, boys’ 800, 2:05.16; Edward Lopez, third, boys’ 800, 2:06.51; Carmen D’Elia, second, boys’ 300 hurdles, 44.31; Tyrik Harrell, second, boys’ 200, 24.01.
Ambassador League Finals
Ontario Christian High top three event finishers from Wednesday’s league finals at Hemet High School:
Brody Jerrold, second, boys’ 100, 11.23; Isabella Thomas, second, girls’ 100, 12.70; Rachel Aguilar, first, girls’ 200, 25.65; Karlee Myers, second, girls’ 200, 27.21; Dominic Tubbs, first, boys’ 400, 53.64; Gage Messick, third, boys’ 400, 55.58; Rachel Aguilar, first, girls’ 400, 59.59; Karlee Myers, third, girls’ 400, 1:04.76; Samantha Diener, third, girls’ 800, 2:41.96; Keegan Corley, second, girls’ 1,600, 5:49.65; Austin Drown, third, boys’ 3,200, 11:04.68; Leann Frailing, third, girls’ 3,200, 13:45.67; Luke Gierlich, second, boys’ 110 hurdles, 18.61; Connor Dinco, second, boys’ 300 hurdles, 45.30; Brody Jerrold, Jack Molina, Brandon Rodgers, Niko Crespo, first, boys’ 4x100, 44.76; Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Isabella Thomas, Faith Gaudy, first, girls’ 4x100, 50.51;
Niko Crespo, Gage Messick, Cameron Gaytan, Kristopher Campbell, first, boys’ 4x400, 3:42.86; Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Samantha Diener, Faith Gaudy, first, girls’ 4x400, 4:26.16; Harrison Cornell, first, boys’ shot put, 44-11; Dominic Tubbs, third, boys’ shot put, 41-00; Celeste Plascencia, third, girls’ shot put, 29-08;
Harrison Cornell, first, boys’ discus, 138-06; Dominic Tubbs, second, boys’ discus, 132-08.25; Noah Miller, third, boys’ discus, 125-07; Jasmine Rodriguez, third, girls’ discus, 88-00; Brandon Rodgers, second, boys’ long jump, 18-07.25; Kylie Unterkofler, second, girls’ long jump, 15-11.
Boys volleyball
Chino Hills defeats
Hawthorne
25-20, 25-19, 25-18
Chino Hills (24-12) advanced to the second-round with Thursday’s sweep at Hawthorne.
The Huskies will travel to Arrowhead Christian at 4 today (April 29) for the second-round game.
Chino Hills defeats
Summit
25-16, 25-12, 25-15
The Huskies swept Summit High Tuesday night in a Division 5 wild-card game played at Summit High in Fontana.
With the win, Chino Hills improved to 23-12.
