All-Ambassador League honorees in baseball, softball, boys volleyball and boys and girls track and field for the 2022 spring season.
Baseball
Player of the Year: Eric Bitonti, Aquinas.
Pitcher of the Year: Cade Nolan, Aquinas.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian
Coach of the Year: Clint Toth, Arrowhead Christian.
Final league standings: Aquinas 11-1, Arrowhead Christian 8-4, Ontario Christian 8-4, Woodcrest Christian 7-5, Linfield Christian 6-6, Western Christian 2-10, Desert Christian 0-12.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Ryan Han, Steven Jones and Josh Khazaal; Aquinas’ Eric Bitonti, Nathan Christman, Cade Nolan, Seth Rajaci, Jonathan Schmidt and Landon Young; Arrowhead Christian’s Bradley Gilbert and Diesel Toth; Woodcrest Christian’s Alex Pintail and Ryan Seymour; Linfield Christian’s Mathew Rezkalah; Western Christian’s Justin Jenkins; Desert Christian’s Anthony Bolton.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Luke Ballantyne and Alexander Zubiate; Aquinas’ Josh Cunningan, Josh Torres and Kaden Willerford; Arrowhead Christian’s Gama Martinez and Nick Martinez; Woodcrest Christian’s Koa Dabuet; Linfield Christian’s Gavin Malcomson and Jordan Simon; Western Christian’s Roland Garcia; Desert Christian’s Dusty Nixon.
Softball
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Lee, Western Christian.
Pitcher of the Year: Amelia Weber, Western Christian
Sportsmanship Award: Desert Christian and Loma Linda Academy.
Coach of the Year: Mike McMahon, Arrowhead Christian.
Final league standings: Western Christian 13-1, Aquinas 12-2, Arrowhead Christian 9-5, Ontario Christian 8-6, Linfield Christian 7-7, Woodcrest Christian 4-10, Loma Linda Academy 2-12, Desert Christian 1-13.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Allie Kirkpatrick and Kylie Maldonado; Western Christian’s Marilyn Beauvais, Abby Frey, Chandler Kerr, Brooklyn Lee, AJ Quintana and Amelia Weber; Aquinas’ Jaeya Butler, Reina Castillo and Leilani Bustamante; Arrowhead Christian’s Stephanie Wagner and Bethan Wilkes; Linfield Christian’s Vanessa Perez; Woodcrest Christian’s Kadence Blackburn; Loma Linda Academy’s Maya Stumpf.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Sarah Ledford and Xoe Ulloa; Western Christian’s Audry Flower-Pacheco and Nicole Webster; Aquinas’ Leila Gomez and Elleana Navarro; Arrowhead Christian’s Rylee Dirks and Kelsie Michels; Linfield Christian’s Grace Beall and Makaylyn Eden; Woodcrest Christian’s Ashley Taylor; Loma Linda Academy’s Faith Albis; Desert Christian’s Lydia Vilums.
Boys volleyball
Player of the Year: Garen Zakarian, Arrowhead Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Ontario Christian.
Coach of the Year: David Han, Arrowhead Christian.
Final league standings: Arrowhead Christian 10-0, Western Christian 8-2, Loma Linda Academy 6-4, Woodcrest Christian 3-7, Aquinas 2-8, Ontario Christian 1-9.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Cody Angeles; Arrowhead Christian’s Hudson Cloar, Justin Gilbert, Reed Saxton and Garen Zakarian; Western Christian’s Kyle Holland and Josh Mehany; Loma Linda Academy’s Nico Moralde and Cody Nauta; Woodcrest Christian’s Micah Callahan and Micah Pool; Aquinas’ Gian Pido.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Nate Koontz; Arrowhead Christian’s Ben Byrd and Trevor Winslow; Western Christian’s Josh Hamman and Raul Watkins; Loma Linda’s John Hermann and Jadd Sampayan; Woodcrest Christian Troy Haun; Aquinas’ Alexander Tiu and Diego Sainos.
Boys track and field
Track Athlete of the Year: Kai Newman, Linfield Christian.
Field Athlete of the Year: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian.
Multi-Event Athlete of the Year: Brandon Ivery, Aquinas.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian and Woodcrest Christian.
Coach of the Year: Andrew Lachelt, Ontario Christian.
Final league standings: Aquinas 20-0, Ontario Christian 16-4, Linfield Christian 12-9, Woodcrest Christian 9-12, Western Christian 4-16, Arrowhead Christian 0-20.
First team (by event)
100m: Daniel Barron, Ontario Christian.
200m: Randy Haley, Linfield Christian.
400m: Brandon Ivery, Aquinas.
800m: Kai Newman, Linfield Christian.
1,600m: Kai Newman, Linfield Christian.
3,200m: Eyan Turk, Woodcrest Christian.
110m hurdles: Johnny Thompson, Linfield Christian.
300m hurdles: Johnny Thompson, Linfield Christian.
High jump: Julius Brower, Linfield Christian.
Long jump: Aidan Thigpen, Ontario Christian.
Triple jump: Maxwell Joseph, Aquinas.
Discus: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian.
Shot put: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian.
4x100m relay: Jett Blackshear, Marcus Dylke, Johnny Thompson, Randy Haley, Linfield Christian.
4x400m relay: Braylen Munson-McDowell, Caleb Russell, Kai Newman, Randy Halen, Linfield Christian.
Second team (by event)
100m: Cesar Fernandez, Aquinas.
200m: Cesar Fernandez, Aquinas.
400m: Randy Haley, Linfield Christian.
800m: Elijah McBroom, Arrowhead Christian.
1,600m: Eyan Turk, Woodcrest Christian.
3,200m: Zach Calderon, Aquinas.
110m hurdles: Marcus Dylke, Linfield Christian.
300m hurdles: Marcus Dylke, Linfield Christian.
High jump: Johnny Thompson, Linfield Christian.
Long jump: Brandon Ivery, Aquinas.
Triple jump: Jack Molina, Ontario Christian.
Discus: Harrison Cornell, Ontario Christian.
Pole vault: Major Murdoch: Woodcrest Christian.
Girls track and field
Track Athlete of the Year: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian.
Field Athlete of the Year: Marisa Cornejo, Aquinas.
Multi-Event Athlete of the Year: Sierra Snow, Linfield Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Amber Young, Linfield Christian.
First team (by event)
100m: Sierra Snow, Linfield Christian.
200m: Madeline Hood, Arrowhead Christian.
400m: Rachel Aguilar, Ontario Christian.
800m: Emma Lakatos, Linfield Christian.
1,600m: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian.
3,200m: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian.
100m hurdles: Julia Huston, Arrowhead Christian.
300m hurdles: Julia Huston, Arrowhead Christian.
High jump: Isabella Sanchez, Ontario Christian.
Long jump: Ugo Oneydika, Woodcrest Christian.
Triple jump: Chelsea Prillerman, Linfield Christian.
Discus: Marisa Cornejo, Aquinas.
Shot put: Marisa Cornejo, Aquinas.
4x100m relay: Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Faith Gaudy, Isabella Thomas, Ontario Christian.
4x400m relay: Rachel Aguilar, Karlee Myers, Shayla Gillmer, Faith Gaudy, Ontario Christian.
Second team (by event)
100m: Madeline Hood, Arrowhead Christian.
200m: Sierra Snow, Linfield Christian.
400m: Emilie Petit, Aquinas.
800m: Sylicia Murguia, Aquinas.
1,600m: Emma Lakatos, Linfield Christian.
3,200m: Marissa Hehir, Western Christian.
100m hurdles: Addison Drummond, Linfield Christian.
300m hurdles: Keira Newman, Linfield Christian.
High jump: Amelia Don, Ontario Christian.
Long jump: Kaelyn Glendrange, Arrowhead Christian.
Triple jump: Abby Barrows, Aquinas.
Discus: Hannah Soule, Western Christian.
Shot put: Hannah Underwood, Linfield Christian.
