Today’s (May 21) CIF-Southern Section Masters Track and Field meet at Moorpark High School will feature nine athletes from the Chino Valley, including Chino High senior Mia Chavez in the 800m and 1,600m races, Division 1 shot put champion Erica Collins and Division 4 shot putter Christian Burroughs.
Ayala High’s Kayla McBride and Madeline Seifert and Chino Hills High’s Jordyn Thomas, Lady William-Mensah, Riley Rivera and Alayna McGarry will also compete today at Moorpark High, 4500 Tierra Rejada Road in Moorpark.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students with school identification and children ages 5 to 13 and can only be purchased at gofan.co or on the Go Fan app.
Field events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with running events starting at 1 p.m.
Chavez, who is headed to the University of Arizona in the fall, will compete in the 1,600m race at 1:17 p.m. and the 800m race at 2:34 p.m.
McBride will run in the 100m race at 2:21 p.m. and Thomas, William-Mensah, Rivera and McGarry will run in the 4x400m relay at 3:52 p.m. Seifert will compete in girls pole vault at 11:30 a.m., the same time Collins will compete in shot put. Burroughs will compete in boys shot put after the girls’ competition is complete.
CIF-SS Divisional
Finals
Temperatures reached 97 degrees last Saturday at the CIF-Southern Section Division Finals at Moorpark High School where Collins, a University of Nevada-Las Vegas signee in basketball, won the Division 1 girls shot put championship with throw of 40-06 and was the only Division 1 competitor that reached the 40-foot mark.
She finished fifth in Division 1 girls discus at 116-09.
Burroughs won Division 4 boys discus at 161-02 and his Ontario Christian teammate Harrison Cornell took second in the event at 149-10.
The CIF State Meet in Clovis will take place Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.
Other results: Ayala, girls D1 4x100m, disqualified; Mia Chavez, Chino, second, girls D2 1,600m, 4:49.10; Rachel Aguilar, Ontario Christian, fifth, girls D4 400m, 57.80; Kayla McBride, Ayala, second, D1 girls 100m, 11.78; Mia Chavez, Chino, girls D2 800m, second, 2:11.80; Spencer Shuler, Ayala, ninth, D1 boys 300m hurdles, 40.39; Ontario Christian, fifth, D4 girls 4x400m, 4:09.09; Chino Hills, fourth, D1 girls 4x400m, 3:52.99; Isabella Sanchez, Ontario Christian, fifth, D1 girls high jump, 4-10; Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, ninth, girls D1 high jump, 5-00; Alexis Wachowski, Chino, sixth, girls D2 pole vault, 11-00; Madeline Seifert, Ayala, third, girls D1 pole vault, 12-00; Aidan Thigpen, Ontario Christian, boys D4 long jump, 20-04.25; William Azar, Ontario Christian ninth, D4 boys discus, 108-00.
