The 31st annual Chino Challenge Demolition Derby will be held at 6 p.m. today (July 16) at the Chino Fairgrounds, located on the northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
Fifty-six driver spots are available, and a 20-car, female-only driver derby will take place.
More than $17,000 in prize money will be awarded.
Tickets are on sale at chi noderby.com and at M.K. Smith Chevrolet, 12845 Central Ave., Chino.
Cost is $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved seating.
Previous main event derby winners are: Ontario’s Stan McDonald (2022, 2007), Regeena Bethley (2019), Dickie Vander Meulen (2018,.2016), Sam Sousa (2017), Will Wright (2015), Matthew McDonald (2014), Andy Wind (2013), Brad Foyil (2012), Bill Theibert (2011), Dave Smith (2010), Frank Garza (2009), Mark Moya (2008), Mike Stueve (2006), Antonio Berrera (2005), Jim Riezebos (2004), Rudy Haringa Jr. (1995, 2003), Marty Bangma (2002), Frank Mendoza (2001), Ed Haringa (2000), James Jongsma (1997, 1999), Doug Cash (1998), Wendy Kelly (1996), Richard Albrecht (1994), Chris Jongsma (1993), Pete DeJager (1992), Chad Spyksma (1991). A derby was not held in 2020 because of coronavirus pandemic Information: wgasmotorsports.com.
