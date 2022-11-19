Their streak continues.
The Ayala High School girls’ cross country team advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Finals for the 22nd consecutive season, joining three other Chino Valley teams and two individuals competing today (Nov. 19) in the division championship races at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
Top teams from today’s finals will advance to the CIF State Meet, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Ayala High girls placed fourth in the Division 2, Heat 2 race at last Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries on the Mt. San Antonio College course to advance to today’s finals. The last time the Bulldogs girls’ team failed to make the finals was 1999.
The Ontario Christian girls, Chino Hills High girls, Ayala High boys and Don Lugo’s Aariana Amezcua and Chino Hills High’s Aidan Gomez also advanced to today’s championship races.
Ontario Christian will run in the Division 5 girls’ race at 8:05 a.m., followed by Chino Hills High in the Division 1 girls’ race at 9:05 a.m.; Ayala High in the Division 2 boys’ race at 9:25 a.m.; Amezcua, the Mt. Baldy League individual champion, in the Division 3 girls’ race at 9:45 a.m.; Gomez in the Division 1 boys race at 10:10 a.m.; and Ayala High in the Division 2 girls race at 10:35 a.m.
Tickets for today’s races are $12 for adults, and $5 for high school students with identification and children ages 5 to 13. All tickets will be sold on the Go Fan app or https://gofan.co.
Parking is $10, cash.
CIF-SS Preliminaries results
Ontario Christian High girls, Division 5 Heat 4: 3rd out of 10 teams
Individual results: Faith Gaudy, 14th, 22:09.6; Abbey Frailing, 19th, 22:42.6; Natalie Delgado, 20th, 22:46.3; Leann Frailing, 31st, 23:28.8; Sierra De Los Rios, 36th, 24:08.9; Jayden Aleman, 48th, 25:18.6; Sarah Squyres, 51st, 25:45.2.
Ontario Christian High boys, Division 5, Heat 4:
6th out of 12 teams. Individual results: Mario Balderas, 25th, 18:16.5; Jaydyn Gallegos, 28th, 18:30.1; Austin Drown, 29th, 18:36.6; Logan Peters, 31st, 18:41.9; Miguel Gramillo, 37th, 18:58.3; Jacob Patino, 40th, 19:02.8; Aiden Thigpen, 46th, 19:53.1.
Chino Hills High girls, Division 1, Heat 1:
3rd out of 13 teams. Individual results: Jenna Gallegos, third, 18:40.1; Alayna McGarry, 16th, 19:59.8; Hannah Smith, 22nd, 20:20.1; Jasmine Brandyberry, 24th, 20:23.5; Morgan Purdy, 29th, 20:33.4; Megan Chiotti, 36th, 20:55.6; Isabella Duarte, 43rd, 21:26.4.
Chino Hills High boys, Division 1, Heat 4:
6th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Aidan Gomez, fourth, 15:53.0; Seth Romero, 37th, 17:02.3; Rylan Dinneweth, 39th, 17:09.2; Ethan McGarry, 47th, 17:15.3; Jack Pusztai, 53rd, 17:32.6; Matthew Alvarez, 58th, 18:06.3; Max Stone, 72nd, 19:04.5.
Ayala High girls, Division 2, Heat 3:
4th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, 10th, 19:02.1; Klarissa Mente, 15th, 19:37.1; Avery Bravo, 22nd, 20:04.8; Natalie Sumner, 25th, 20:15.7; Roxanne Ehrig, 31st, 20:25.7; Valeria Cabadas, 33rd, 20:29.3; Natalia Zeissig, 45th, 21:07.2.
Ayala High boys, Division 2, Heat 3:
4th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Nathan Tsai, seventh, 15:42.3; Malachi Morris, eighth, 15:42.8; Caleb Ornelas, ninth, 15:57.1; Josh Berk, 28th, 16:29.2; Christopher Sydnor, 30th, 16:31.5; Joshua Aguayo, 43rd, 16:58.9; Logan Berkley, 44th, 17:00.4.
Chino High girls, Division 3, Heat 2:
11th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Alexis Wachowski, 15th, 20:43.1; Elena Rossen, 40th, 21:45.8; Natalie Herrera, 70th, 24:07.9; Caterina Fumagalli, 74th, 24:26.9; Bessy Quintanilla, 79th, 24:59.9; Madyson Matlock, 83rd, 25:32.8; Payton Montes, 84th, 25:37.1.
Don Lugo High girls, Division 3, Heat 2:
no team score
Individual results: Aariana Amezcua, third, 18:35.9.
Don Lugo High boys, Division 3, Heat 2:
5th out of 13 teams.
Individual results: Jordan Berkley, 12th, 16:30.1; Edward Lopez, 17th, 16:57.0; Issac Donis, 20th, 17:03.3; Andrew Dominguez, 41st, 18:02.9; Gustavo Gonzalez, 42nd, 18:08.9; Juan Lizarde, 53rd, 18:36.7; Caiden D’Elia, 70th, 19:49.9.
