There’s 40 days left until the 2021 high school football season begins for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools, just four months separated since the teams played a five-game season because of coronavirus restrictions that postponed games in 2020.
Chino and Ontario Christian highs will kick off the season with Thursday, Aug. 19 games at Western (Anaheim) and Crean Lutheran (Irvine), respectively, followed by Friday, Aug. 20 games of Chino Hills at Ayala in the annual Battle for the Bone game and Don Lugo hosting El Rancho.
This year’s annual Milk Can Game between Chino and Don Lugo will take place Friday, Sept. 17 at Don Lugo High. A week later, Chino will host Chino Hills in the first game between the two schools since 2009.
This year’s schedules
Ayala High School Nonleague schedule
•Friday, Aug. 20: vs. CHINO HILLS (Battle for the Bone game)
•Friday, Aug. 27 at Los Altos (Hacienda Heights)
•Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. DIAMOND RANCH
•Friday, Sept. 10 vs. LOS OSOS
•Thursday, Sept. 16 at Tustin
•Thursday, Sept. 23 at La Habra
•Friday, Oct. 1 at Glendora
Mountain View League schedule
•Friday, Oct. 15 vs. ALTA LOMA
•Friday, Oct. 22 vs. BONITA
•Friday, Oct. 29 at Charter Oak (Covina)
Chino High School Nonleague schedule
•Thursday, Aug. 19 at Western (Anaheim)
•Friday, Aug. 27 vs. DIAMOND BAR
•Friday, Sept. 3 vs. FONTANA
•Friday, Sept. 10 at West Covina
•Friday, Sept. 17 at Don Lugo (Milk Can Game)
•Friday, Sept. 24 vs. CHINO HILLS
•Friday, Oct. 8 vs. WALNUT
Sierra League schedule
•Friday, Oct. 15 vs. POMONA
•Friday, Oct. 22 at Covina
•Friday, Oct. 29 at Rowland
Chino Hills High School Nonleague schedule
•Friday, Aug. 20 at Ayala (Battle for the Bone game)
•Friday, Aug. 27 at Diamond Ranch (Pomona)
•Friday, Sept. 3 at Jurupa Hills (Fontana)
•Friday, Sept. 10 vs. CHARTER OAK
•Friday, Sept. 17 vs. YORBA LINDA
•Friday, Sept. 24 at Chino
Baseline League schedule
•Friday, Oct. 1 vs. UPLAND
•Friday, Oct. 8 at Rancho Cucamonga
•Friday, Oct. 15 at Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga)
•Friday, Oct. 22 vs. DAMIEN
Don Lugo High School Nonleague schedule
•Friday, Aug. 20 vs. EL RANCHO
•Friday, Aug. 27 vs. ALTA LOMA
•Friday, Sept. 3 vs. TUSTIN
•Friday, Sept. 17 vs. CHINO (Milk Can Game)
•Friday, Sept. 24 at California (Whittier)
•Friday, Oct. 1 at San Dimas
•Friday, Oct. 8 at South Hills (West Covina)
San Antonio League schedule
•Friday, Oct. 15 vs. CLAREMONT
•Friday, Oct. 22 at Chaffey (Ontario)
•Friday, Oct. 29 at West Covina
Ontario Christian High School Nonleague schedule
•Thursday, Aug. 19 at Crean Lutheran (Irvine)
•Friday, Aug. 27 vs. XAVIER PREP
•Friday, Sept. 3 vs. SALESIAN
•Friday, Sept. 10 at Rancho Christian (Temecula)
•Friday, Sept. 17 vs. VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Ambassador League schedule
•Friday, Oct. 1 at Desert Christian Academy (Bermuda Dunes)
•Friday, Oct. 8 vs. ARROWHEAD CHRISTIAN
•Friday, Oct. 15 vs. LINFIELD CHRISTIAN
•Friday, Oct. 22 at Western Christian (Upland)
•Friday, Oct. 29 at Aquinas (San Bernardino)
