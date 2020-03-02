With several first-place finishes and many athletes placing in the top five, the Chino Hills High boys track and field team won the 19-team Brea Relays meet championship Saturday at Brea Olinda High School in Brea.
The Huskies scored 113 points, which was 41 points higher than second-place Diamond Bar High and 49 points more than third-place finisher El Rancho High.
On the girls’ side, Chino Hills varsity placed third in the 20-team meet and the frosh-soph team placed second out of 15 teams.
Chino Hills High’s boys frosh-soph team took seventh in their 16-team meet.
Brea Relays results
Boys varsity
110m hurdles: Adrian Ayala (Race 1, second, 19:58); Gene Feng (Race 1, fifth, 20:26; Arthur Manon (Race 1, seventh, 20:55)
100m: Fayour Onyeso (Race 1, sixth, 12.72); Brandon Council (Race 2, first, 11.55), Hunter Hayes (Race 2, second, 11.66)
1,600m: Elijah Dinneweth (Race 1, second, 4:48.83), Mason Ma (Race 1, fifth, 5:02.71), Jacob Montenegro (Race 1, seventh, 5:06.60)
4x200 relay: Reggie Toussaint, Edward Savage, Damin Sanford, Zachary Appauh (Race 2, second, 1:13.19)
4x100.25 relay: Ethan Barnett, Tyler Perez, Johnathan Dvorak (Race 1, first, 52.63)
4x100: Zachary Appauh, Damin Sanford, Reggie Toussaint, Edward Savage (Race 2, first, 43.59)
Distance medley: Roman Hunter, Noah Chavez, Tyson Musser, Elijah Dinneweth (Race 1, fourth, 11:18.74)
Sprint Medley: Damin Sanford, Edward Savage, Zachary Appauh, Reggie Toussaint (Race 2, first, 1:36.27)
4x800 relay: Roman Hunter, Noah Chavez, Andrew Garcia, Tyson Musser (Race 2, third, 8:47.68)
4x100 shuttle hurdles: Adrian Ayala, Arthur Manon, Gene Feng, Allen Aparicio (Race 1, third, 1:19.19)
4x400 relay: Solomon Liu, Reggie Toussaint, Zachary Appauh, Favour Onyeso (Race 2, third, 3:41.25)
Long jump: Cooper Gass (Flight 1, third, 17-05), Brandon Council (Flight 2, second, 18-06), Jerrid Tran (Flight 2, 11th, 15-03), Josh Fawcett (Flight 3, 14th, 16-07)
Triple jump: Jerrid Tran (Flight 1, second, 36-00), Josh Fawcett (Flight 1, sixth, 34-05), Brandon Council (Flight 2, sixth, 38-08)
High jump: Brandon Council (Flight 1, tied second, 5-06), Jerrid Tran (Flight 2, tied second 5-08)
Shot put: Ethan Barnett (Flight 1, first, 50-11), Jonathan Dvorak (Flight 1, eighth, 34-04), Tyler Perez (Flight 2, first, 46-10)
Discus: Ethan Barnett (Flight 1, third, 120-01), Tyler Perez (Flight 1, fifth, 106-05), Jonathan Dvorak (Flight 2, sixth, 96-10.50)
Team scores: Chino Hills 113, Diamond Bar 72, El Rancho 64.333; San Juan Hills 56, Brea Olinda 52, Redondo Union 51.5, Yorba Linda 49.5, Valley View 39.5, Bellflower 32, Rosemead 24.6666 Bonita 23, Katella 23, Rancho Christian 21.5, Valencia 19, Sunny Hills 15, Coachella Valley 11, Oxford Academy 5, Sonora 5, Damien 3.
Girls varsity
100m hurdles: Zoe Andal (Race 2, fourth, 20:83); Ashley Mayes (Race 2, sixth, 22:33); 400m: Phynex Perry (Race 2, fifth, 1:06.29)
100m: Sarah Garcia (Race 1, third, 14.66). Sahar Zaidi (Race 2, second, 13.42)
1,600m: Belinda Oceguera (Race 1, first, 5:54.29), Lanae Nembhard (Race 1, eighth, 6:06.44), Samantha Hassel (Race 1, ninth, 6:19.36)
4x200 relay: Jaelyn Thomas, Sahar Zaidi, Xiani Vasquez, Zoi Meaders (Race 2, second, 1:49.05)
4x100.25 relay: Sydney Waring, Julia Craig, Nicole Picos, Madison VanKouwenberg (Race 1, third, 1:08.97)
4x100 relay: Jordyn Thomas, Xiani Vasquez, Sahir Zaidi, Sonia Massarelli (Race 2, second, 51.88)
Distance medley: Jenna Gallegos, Riley Rivera, Miranda McGarry, Lauren Jauregui (Race 1, second, 13:02.77)
Sprint Medley: Xiani Vasquez, Sahar Zaidi, Jaelyn Thomas, Zoi Meaders (Race 2, first, 1:55.98)
4x800 relay: Miranda McGarry, Lauren Jauregui, Riley Rivera, Jenna Gallegos (Race 1, second, 10:07.40)
4x400 relay: Jaelyn Thomas, Zoi Meaders, Riley Rivera, Phynex Perry (Race 2, first, 4:15.11)
Long jump: Madison VanKouwenberg (Flight 1, eighth, 12-07); Ashley Mayes (Flight 2, fifth, 14-00)
Triple jump: Madison VanKouwenberg (Flight 1, sixth, 28-07), Ashley Mayes (Flight 1, seventh, 27-10.50), Sarah Garcia (Flight 2, seventh, 27-08)
High jump: Kaitlyn Danskin (Flight 1, third, 4-08), Ashley Mayes (Flight 1, seventh, 4-04), Madison VanKouwenberg (Flight 1, 14th, 4-00)
Shot put: Julia Craig (Flight 2, seventh, 20-03.75), Charlize Haislip (Flight 2, eighth, 20-00), Madison VanKouwenberg (Flight 3, ninth, 22-07)
Discus: Sophia Barrows (Flight 1, fourth, 45-09), Julia Craig (Flight 2, fourth, 58-06.50)
Team scores: Brea Olinda 94,5, Yorba Linda 86, Chino Hills 82, Redondo Union 78, Rosemead 61, Coachella Valley 58, Valley View 52.25, Diamond Bar 35.5, El Rancho 31, Valencia 22, San Juan Hills 17, Bonita 14, Foothill 10, Rancho Christian 9, Sonora 8, St. Lucy's 8, Sunny Hills 6, Bellflower 5, Portola 3, Valley Christian 2.
Boys frosh-soph
110m hurdles: Riese Ili (Race 2, second, 19:43)
400m: Steven Yap (Race 1, fifth, 1:02.52), Andy Wang (Race 3, first, 57.90)
100m: Jalen Appaug (Race 4, fourth, 12.75), Christian Gonzalez (Race 4, sixth, 17.59)
1,600m: Luke Zimmerman (Race 1, fourth, 5:08.76), Skyler Jones (Race 1, eighth, 5:11.87); Rylan Dinneweth (Race 1, 11th, 5:13.88)
4x200 relay: Zion Meaders, Carson Bennett, Jalen Appauh, Christian Gonzalez (Race 2, second, 1:42.09)
4x100.25 relay: Zion Meaders, Carson Bennett, Jalen Appauh, Christian Gonzalez (Race 2, fourth, 49.56)
Distance Medley: Aiden Gomez, Nick Shutes, Jacob Padilla, Skyler Jones (Race 1, eighth, 12:09.56)
800 Sprint Medley: Sean Savage, Ryan Huynh, Carson Barnett, Jalen Appauh (Race 2, third, 1:46.11)
4x800 relay: Skyler Jones, Nick Shutes, Dakota Jones, Aidan Gomez (Race 1, third, 9:12.40)
Long jump: Dylan Diaz (Flight 1, third, 15-04)
Triple jump: Simon Agustin (Flight 1, third, 34-10)
Team scores: San Juan Hills 95, Katella 84, Valley View 66, Redondo Union 65, Brea Olinda 50, Valencia 42, Chino Hills 40, Yorba Linda 34, Bellflower 32, El Rancho 32, Coachella Valley 25.5, Diamond Bar 19, Rosemead 15.5, Sunny Hills 9, Bonita 8, Foothill 5.
Girls frosh-soph
100m hurdles: Jillian Berry (Race 1, first, 19:83)
400m: Brooklyn Ming (Race 1, second, 1:10.40)
100m: Isabella Velasquez (Race 1, first, 13.64), Caitlyn Wong (Race 1, second, 14:40)
1,600m: Jolee Sanhamel (Race 1, 12th, 6:21.53), Morgan Purdy (Race 1, 13th, 6:24.16), Ava Mack (Race 1, 17th, 6:32.37)
4x200 relay: Isabella Velasquez, Jillian Berry, Alyssah Johnson, Jordyn Thomas (Race 2, second, 1:54.69)
4x100.25 relay: Isabelle Velasquez, Jillian Berry, Alyssah Johnson, Jordyn Thomas (Race 2, second, 54.66)
Distance Medley: Megan Chiotti, Alayna Hayes, Emma Gutierrez, Maya Centeno (Race 1, third, 14:06.53)
Sprint Medley: Isabella Velasquez, Alyssah Johnson, Jordyn Thomas, Jillian Berry (Race 2, third, 2:00.49)
4x800 relay: Alayna Hayes, Emma Gutierrez, Megan Chiotti, Maya Centeno (Race 1, fourth, 11:01.81)
4x100 shuttle hurdles: Isabella Velasquez, Jillian Berry, Jordyn Thomas, Alyssah Johnson (Race 2, third, 4:42.03)
Long jump: Jordyn Thomas (Flight 1, second, 14-00), Jenavieve Houilhan (Flight 1, 11th, 8-09.50)
Shot put: Nicole Picos (Flight 1, first, 26-01), Jenavieve Houlihan (Flight 1, fifth, 18-05), Sydney Waring (Flight 2, third, 24-05)
Discus: Jenavieve Houlihan (Flight 1, sixth, 36-01), Sydney Waring (Flight 2, fourth, 60-01); Nicole Picos (Flight 2, fifth, 59-09)
Team scores: San Juan Hills 108, Chino Hills 78, Yorba Linda 68, Valencia 64, El Rancho 55.5, Redondo Union 47.5, Brea Olinda 47, Valley View 46, Bonita 23, Coachella Valley 17, Rosemead 13.5, Bellflower 12, Diamond Bar 10.5, Foothill 10, Sunny Hills 3.
