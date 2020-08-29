Two-time Chaffey College football Offensive Player of the Year and two-time All-State honoree Caleb Arreola accepted a scholarship offer to West Texas A&M University.
The left-handed quarterback and 2016 Chino Hills High graduate recorded a 21-1 record at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, throwing for 4,848 yards and 53 touchdowns over two seasons.
He earned Most Valuable Player honors at the American Conference Bowl where Chaffey capped off a 10-0 season with a 33-20 victory over San Bernardino Valley College. In the game, Arreola threw two touchdown passes, both in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-2 quarterback finished his season season on 154 for 260 passing (59.2 percent) for 2,699 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.
At Chino Hills High, Arreola led the Huskies to the 2015 Baseline League championship.
That season, he was named an All-Baseline League first-team honoree and was the Huskies’ Offensive Most Valuable Player.
West Texas A&M University finished 8-3 in the 2019 season, defeating Azusa Pacific (35-16), William Jewel (49-21), Western New Mexico (45-21), Central Washington (48-41), UT Permian Basin (14-10), Eastern New Mexico (35-14), Texas A&M Kingsville (35-31) and Midwestern State (34-24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.