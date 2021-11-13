Five Chino Valley teams and two individuals will compete today (Nov. 13) in the CIF-Southern Section cross country preliminaries at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
The Chino and Chino Hills high school boys and girls teams and the Don Lugo boys team will compete today along with Don Lugo High’s Aariana Amezcua and Nicole Boskovich.
The boys and girls teams at Ayala and Ontario Christian high schools competed in their preliminaries races on Friday after Champion press time.
Top teams will advance to the CIF-Southern Section Finals on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Mt. San Antonio College, followed by the CIF State Meet on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Today’s schedule
•Chino and Don Lugo boys, Division 3, Heat 3, 8:09 a.m.
•Chino girls and Don Lugo’s Aariana Amezcua, Division 3, Heat 1, 8:39 a.m.
•Don Lugo’s Nicole Boskovich, Division 3, Heat 2, 8:52 a.m.
•Chino Hills boys, Division 1, Heat 2, 9:30 a.m.
•Chino Hills girls, Division 1, Heat 4, 11 a.m.
Friday’s races
(ran after Champion press time)
•Ayala boys, Division 2, Heat 1.
•Ayala girls, Division 2, Heat 3.
•Ontario Christian boys, Division 5, Heat 1.
•Ontario Christian girls, Division 5, Heat 3.
Information: cifss.org.
