Chino advances to CIF-Southern Section Finals for first time since 1991

The Chino High School girls’ basketball program will make its sixth appearance in a CIF-Southern Section championship game, and its first since 1991, when it plays Rancho Christian for the Division 3A title today (Feb. 25) at Colony High in Ontario.
Colony High is located at 3850 Riverside Drive, west of Millikan Avenue.
General admission tickets are $15. Tickets for high school students with identification and children ages 5 to 13 are $5.
Tickets must be purchased on the GoFan app or gofan.co.
“This means so much to our program. It’s been a long time coming,” Chino head coach Sandra Van Embricqs said about the Cowgirls reaching the finals for the first time in 32 years. “I’m so proud of these girls. They are deserving because they worked hard for it.”
Chino enters today’s title game on a 19-game winning streak, which includes a 10-0 Mt. Baldy League season, and four postseason victories.
The Cowgirls opened the playoffs with a 55-33 win over La Quinta, followed by a 48-31 victory over Great Oak.
Chino beat Anaheim, 62-49, in the quarterfinals and defeated Campbell Hall, 55-53 in the semis.
Rancho Christian, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3A, won its previous three playoff games by an average of 37.3 points.
Chino captured CIF-Southern Section championships in 1981, 1986 and 1988 and was runner-up for the titles in 1988 and 1991.
This season, three Chino High players are averaging double-digit scoring. Lyndsey Valverde, a junior, is scoring 14.7 points per game and seniors Kimberly Day and Malani Johnson are scoring 12.9 and 10.1 points, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.