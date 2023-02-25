Chino advances to CIF-Southern Section Finals for first time since 1991

The Chino High School girls’ basketball team gather for a photo last Saturday after a 55-53 victory over Campbell Hall in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 semifinals to reach the championship game for the first time in 32 years. Chino (24-5) will play Rancho Christian (24-6) at 2 p.m. today (Feb. 25) at Colony High in Ontario.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The Chino High School girls’ basketball program will make its sixth appearance in a CIF-Southern Section championship game, and its first since 1991, when it plays Rancho Christian for the Division 3A title today (Feb. 25) at Colony High in Ontario.

Tip-off is 2 p.m.

