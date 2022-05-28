The City of Chino will host its six-week youth basketball leagues for children ages 9 to 17 for boys and 9 to 14 for girls, starting Friday, July 8.
Cost is $65 for Chino residents, $75 for non-residents.
A $10 fee will be added after June 4.
League games will tip off between 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 12.
A location for games has not yet been announced, city officials said.
Players will receive a jersey, season-concluding award and a pizza party.
Practices will be held during the week.
Information: teamside line.com/chino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.