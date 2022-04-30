Closing ceremonies for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a gaming and sporting competing between employees of private businesses and governmental agencies, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6 at Chino Chaffey College Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
Events continue today (April 30).
This week’s schedule:
•today (April 30): Coed softball, 9 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
•Monday, May 2: Golf, 8 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Bowling, 4:30 p.m. and Darts, 5:30 p.m., Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway, Chino Hills.
•Tuesday, May 3: Basketball finals, 6 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
•Wednesday, May 4: Horseshoes, 4 p.m., Villa Park, 13505 Third St., Chino. Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St., Chino.
•Thursday, May 5: Volleyball finals, 6 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino.
•Friday, May 6: Closing ceremonies, roulette, craps, blackjack, 6 p.m., Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave., Chino.
Results
(first through fifth place)
Relay run
Women’s division: City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, NFI, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann.
Men’s division: Chino Valley Unified, NFI, Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino.
Tug-of-war
Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, NFI, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce
Cornhole
Men’s division: NFI, Hussmann, City of Chino, City of Chino Hills, (tie) Chino Valley Unified and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Women’s division: Hussmann, City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified, NFI.
Coed division: Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, (tie) Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and City of Chino.
Yahtzee
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, City of Chino Hills, Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino.
Bunco
City of Chino Hills, City of Chino, Chino Valley Unified, Hussmann, NFI.
Bingo
City of Chino, City of Chino HIlls, NFI, Chino Valley Unified, (tie) Hussmann and Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Rummikub
City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Unified, NFI, City of Chino, Hussmann.
Scrabble
City of Chino Hills, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Unified, City of Chino, NFI.
Texas Hold’em
Hussmann, City of Chino, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, NFI, City of Chino Hills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.