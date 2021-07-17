Chino Hills Girls Softball 8U Red All-Star team

 Submitted photo

Chino Hills Girls Softball 8U Red All-Star team qualified for the National Tournament, scheduled for July 22 to 25 in the San Diego area. The team advanced to the championship game in five of its six tournaments this year, including the runner-up spot at the Northern-Eastern District event. It is the first time a Chino Hills Girls Softball 8U team qualified for the nationals. Team members are Kendall Rueter, Harper Mendoza, Johannah Torres, Zoey Bonomo, Taylor Vermilion, Allie Rafols, Brielle Huntley, Nyla Tager, Blake Lambrecht, Makena Alvarez, Romy Salapare and Sofia Tovmasyan. 

