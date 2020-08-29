Former Cerritos, Edison and Santa Fe high school softball coach Kim Ensey was hired last week as head coach at Chino Hills High, which ended the shortened 2020 season as the 20th-ranked team in California.
Coach Ensey takes over for Mike Southworth, who spent 11 seasons with the Huskies.
She spent the past four seasons at Cerritos High, winning three league titles.
Coach Ensey spent four years at Edison High in Huntington Beach and two years at Santa Fe High in Santa Fe Springs.
She is the recruiting coordinator for the So Cal Choppers travel softball team, the regional event director for Southern California for College Sports Evaluations and the player liasion and coordinator for the Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game, which is televised nationally on ESPN.
Coach Ensey played collegiate softball at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado, earning Rocky Mountain Athletic All-Conference honors and served as team captain during her senior season.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology with a minor in coaching at Adams State. Later, she earned a master’s degree in sports management from the United States Sports Academy.
Chino Hills High softball has captured two CIF-Southern Section championships, one in 2006 under head coach Mike Smith and in 2012 under Coach Southworth.
The high school softball season is expected to begin March 19.
