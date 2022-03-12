Nearly two dozen teams involving hundreds of high school track and field athletes braved chilly temperatures last Saturday to compete in the 71st annual Chino Relays at Chino High School, one of the oldest track meets in Southern California.
Chino Relays
results (top three by event)
Boys
4x100: Chino Hills, 44.79; Murrieta Valley, 44.90; Martin Luther King, 45.80.
4x200: Chino Hills, 1:34.97; Murrieta Valley, 1:36.41; Martin Luther King, 1:37.14.
4x400: Riverside Poly, 3:45.49; Martin Luther King, 3:45.53; Ontario Christian, 3:53.31.
4x800: Chino Hills, 8:24.35; Riverside Poly, 8:40.33; Don Lugo, 8:44.85.
4x1,600: Martin Luther King, 19:47.60; Murrieta Valley, 19:52.24; Riverside Poly, 20:30.90.
100-100-200-400: Redlands, 1:39.19; Chino, 1:39.27; Murrieta Valley, 1:40.51.
200-200-400-800: Chino Hills, 3:51.76; Diamond Bar, 3:52.16; Riverside Poly, 4:01.51.
1,200-400-800-1,600: Martin Luther King, 11:28.32; Chino Hills, 11:34.05; Don Lugo, 11:41.97.
4x110 shuttle hurdles: Chino Hills, 1:09.50; Murrieta Valley, 1:14.53; Martin Luther King, 1:16.97.
Shot put: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian, 48-01.50; Anthony Chavez, Martin Luther King, 43-00.50; Jacob Cook, Martin Luther King, 41-05.
Discus: Christian Burroughs, Ontario Christian, 151-04; Santiago Cerda, Alta Loma, 113-09; Anthony Chavez, Martin Luther King, 107-09.
High jump: Owen Pennington, Riverside Poly, 6-04; Zach Owens, Riverside Poly, 5-10; Michael Lozano, Chino Hills, 5-10.
Pole vault: Jaden McKee, Martin Luther King, 12-06; Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, 12-00; Eli Nieves, Ontario, 12-00.
Long jump: Julien Scarbrough, Redlands, 20-05; Owen Pennington, Riverside Poly, 19-10; Matthew Lotto, Diamond Bar, 19-05.
Triple jump: Carlos Flores, Riverside Poly, 37-06; Jacob Turowetz, Damien, 37-04.
Girls
4x100: Chino Hills, 50.21; Martin Luther King, 50-48; Diamond Bar, 52.88.
4x200: Chino Hills, 1:47.82; Diamond Bar, 1:49.40; Martin Luther King, 1:50.60.
4x400: Diamond Bar, 4:18.32; Chino Hills, 4:20.38; Chino, 4:26.25.
4x800: Chino Hills, 9:53.76; Ontario, 10:28.42; Riverside Poly, 10:40.96.
4x1,600: Martin Luther King, 23:11.74; Chino Hills, 23:31.58; Riverside Poly, 23:55.07.
100-100-200-400: Chino Hills, 1:59.91; Alta Loma, 2:01.08; Murrieta Valley, 2:04.36.
200-200-400-800: Diamond Bar, 4:23.37; Chino Hills, 4:27.91; Ontario, 4:43.58.
1,200-400-800-1,600: Chino Hills, 13:22.34; Ontario, 13:33.69; Murrieta Valley, 13:36.17.
4x100 shuttle hurdles: Chino Hills, 1:12.08; Redlands, 1:20.98; Don Lugo, 2:22.80.
Shot put: Erica Collins, Chino Hills, 36-09.25; Su Riah Williams, Redlands, 25-11.50; Brittany Johnson, Martin Luther King, 31-07.50.
Discus: Mariana Ryan, Redlands, 81-02; Brittany Jordan, Martin Luther King, 79-02; Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, 78-09.
High jump: Alyssa Hope, Martin Luther King, 5-00; Kathryn Thompson, Redlands, 4-10; Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, 4-10.
Pole vault: Regan Behney, Riverside Poly, 10-0; Alexis Wachowski, Chino, 10-0; Juliet McKee, Martin Luther King, 9-06.
Long jump: Alyssa Hope, Martin Luther King, 17-05; Lady William-Mensah, Chino Hills, 16-07; Faith Gerren, Martin Luther King, 15-08.
Triple jump: Kathryn Thompson, Redlands, 35-07; Stephanie Brittin, Redlands, 33-04; Makena Bailey, Chino Hills, 32-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.