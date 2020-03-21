The CIF State Federation announced Tuesday it will hold off making a decision on whether to cancel spring sports postseason games until April 3.
“While the time may come when we have to cancel postseason events, today is not that day,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local governmental agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time and intends to reconvene with the 10 Section Commissions on April 3 to revisit the issue.”
The CIF-Southern Section, the organization that governs more than 550 schools including Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools, said Tuesday it would be closing its offices on Wednesday through Friday, March 27 for an abundance of caution related to the coronavirus.
Chino Valley Unified Schools announced on March 13 it will be closing its 35 schools and stopping all school activities, sports and facilities use by all user groups. The school closures started Monday and will take place at least through April 3. The district’s scheduled spring break began Friday and concludes Friday, March 27.
Ontario Christian High announced it closed its school through April 3, but classes will not return at least until April 14 because of the school’s spring break scheduled for April 4-13.
Two Chino Valley high school sports teams were ranked in the top 10 in the nation in their respective sports when the closures were announced.
Ayala High baseball started its 2020 season with a 9-0 record, securing a No. 8 ranking in the Maxpreps Xcellent 25, No. 8 national rank and a No. 3 ranking in California. The Bulldogs won the Loara Tournament and last played March 7, a 7-4 win at Valencia High in Valencia.
Among the Bulldogs nine games this season was a Palomares League win over Claremont. Ayala defeated Claremont, 11-3, getting two hits apiece from Damien Delgadillo, Luke Solis and Cole Koniarsky.
This season, pitchers Andreas Pasillas, Nick Zolferino, AJ Juarez and Thomas Cerecedes have each won two games on the mound this season.
Pasillas has tossed 18 innings, struck out 11, has not walked a batter and has an earned-run average of 0.39.
Zolferino has thrown 19.1 innings, struck out 13, and walked three with an ERA of 1.09. Juarez has an ERA of 1.75 in four innings pitched and struck out one hitter.
Cerecedes has tossed 7.1 innings, has an ERA of 0.95 and has held his opponents to a batting average of .130.
Chino Hills High’s girls softball team is the 10th ranked team on Maxpreps’ Xcellent 25, is ranked 20th in California and 77th nationally with a 9-2 overall record.
The team collectively is hitting .410 with 16 home runs, 17 doubles and 96 RBIs.
The Huskies finished 3-2 in the Bullhead City Tournament that took place March 5-7 and had one Baseline League victory on March 3, a 21-1 win over St. Lucy’s.
Junior Kayla Chavez leads the Huskies with a .562 average, 18 hits, 32 at bats, 17 RBIs and six home runs. Kiki Estrada, a sophomore, is hitting .444 with four home runs and 16 RBIs for Chino Hills.
Pitcher Kendall Mangel has a 7-1 record with seven complete games, 38 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.82.
