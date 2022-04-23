The Chino High boys and girls track and field teams each captured the 2022 Mt. Baldy League title, finishing with 5-0 records after Thursday’s regular-season finale wins over Don Lugo.
The Mt. Baldy League preliminaries will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26 at Ontario High School, followed by league finals at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at Ontario High.
Event winners from Thursday’s dual meet:
Boys
Josiah Wade, Chino, 100m, 10.94; Daniel Nakashima, Chino, 200m, 23.44; Zachary Matlock, Chino, 400m, 54.15; Adam Perez, Chino, 800m, 2:02.93; Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, 1,600m, 4:45.20; Robbie Valdez, Don Lugo, 3,200m, 10:29.28; Daniel Venegas, Chino, 110m hurdles, 17.49; Zachary Matlock, Chino, 300m hurdles, 42.43; Don Lugo, 4x100m, 48.34; Chino, 4x400m, 3:40.34; Matthew Bergiadis, Chino, shot put, 38-03; Joseph Barragan, Don Lugo, 100-11; Gavin Hrynezuk, Don Lugo, high jump, 5-08; Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, pole vault, 12-00; Zachary Matlock, long jump, 19-05; Xzavian Ochoa, triple jump, 36-10.
Girls
Odessie Tapia, Don Lugo, 100m, 13.46; Odessie Tapia, Don Lugo, 200m, 28.05; Mia Chavez, Chino, 400m, 1:01.09; Mia Chavez, Chino, 800m, 2:30.35; Mia Chavez, Chino, 1,600m, 5:43.07; Mia Chavez, Chino, 3,200m, 11:07.77; Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, 100m hurdles, 19.69; Mikani Telles, Chino, 300m hurdles, 53.50; Chino, 4x100m, 53.03; Chino, 4x400m, 4:24.67; Kimberly Day, Chino, shot put, 27-02; Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, discus, 87-00; Shannon Torres, Chino, high jump, 4-08; Alexis Wachowski, Chino, pole vault, 10-00; Malani Johnson, Chino, long jump, 15-07; Kylie Anne Pastorizo, Chino, triple jump, 28-04.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.