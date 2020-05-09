She was California’s state scoring leader in girls’ basketball, nearly rewrote the Ontario Christian High record book and led the Knights to a school record 32 wins during the 2019-20 season.
So, it was no surprise to see Knights’ freshman Chloe Briggs, a 5-foot-11 point guard, as a first-team honoree on the Cal-Hi Sports Division IV All-State team.
Briggs set the CIF-Southern Section record with 1,206 points, breaking the 38-year-old record of 1,197 points set by Cheryl Miller of Riverside Poly High during the 1981-82 season.
Ontario Christian set a school record of 32 wins this season and Briggs averaged 33.8 points per game, which ranked fourth in the nation.
She was fourth in the country with 141 3-pointers made during the season, had 12 games with at least 30 points, 12 games with at least 40 points and had a season-high 50 points on Jan. 20 during the Knights’ 87-21 win at Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes.
Briggs was an All-CIF Southern Section Division 4 first honoree for the 2019-20 season.
