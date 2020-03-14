Chino Valley All-Stars fifth-grade basketball team won the NJB Sectional Championship and will compete this weekend in the NJB 5th Grade National Championship in Las Vegas. Team members are Assistant Coach Owen Cantos, Jaiden Lineberger, Owen Cantos, Arnel Ignacio, Sebastian Lindo, Maximilian Stine, Sonny Rodriguez, Antonio Lopez, Nathan Lopez and Head Coach Rudy Lopez.
