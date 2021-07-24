Chamber event Aug. 23
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual golf tournament at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Several early-registration spots for $125 per person are available before the price rises to $149.
Players will have the chance to compete in the hole-in-one contest to win a car from M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino.
A raffle and auction will be held, and food will be available.
Sponsorship packages are available, organizers said.
Information: chinoval leychamber.com or contact Zeb Welborn at zwelborn@chinovalleychamber.com or (909) 973-9089.
Habitat for Humanity Aug. 30
Pomona Valley Habitat for Humanity Charity Golf Classic will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $150 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. Lunch is $10 and dinner-only tickets are $50. Cost includes green fees and cart, driving range, golfer giveaways, raffle tickets and dinner.
Registration is available at habitatpv.org or call (909) 596-7098.
Dog Leg Classic Sept. 20
Inland Valley Humane Society will host its 32nd annual Dog Leg Classic golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 for individuals, or $700 for a foursome.
Check-in and breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun tee off will take place at 11 a.m.
Several on-the-course contests will take place, including longest drive, closest to the pin and hole-in-one. Proceeds will benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society.
To register, visit ivhsspca.org.
