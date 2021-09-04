Team Finesse

Team Finesse won the 12u Southern Pacific Summer Invitational basketball championship last weekend in Corona. Team members are Coach Owen Cantos, Owen Cantos, Andersen Lynn, AJ Ignacio, Antonio Lopez, Troy Abandy, Jakobi Grant, Maximilian Stine, Terry Huang, Nate Lopez and Coach Rudy Lopez.  

