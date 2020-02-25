Pool play games begin Thursday, March 5 in the 12th annual Ontario Christian High girls’ softball tournament, featuring eight teams from around Southern California.
Games will be played on two fields at Ontario Christian High, located at 931 W. Philadelphia St., east of Mountain Avenue at 1:15 and 3:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Team entered this year are Ontario Christian, Northview, Downey Calvary Chapel, Walnut, Hemet, Mary Star of the Sea, Schurr and Woodcrest Christian.
Whittier Christian High won the tournament in 2019.
Ontario Christian has a 1-4 record in tournament title games since the event began in 2009, having won in 2014 with a 6-5 win over Whittier Christian in the title game.
The Knights also reached the title game in 2016 (9-0 loss to Glendora); 2015 (7-5 loss to Glendora); 2013 (7-1 loss to Downey Calvary Chapel); and 2010 (2-0 loss to Whittier Christian).
This year’s schedule
Thursday, March 5
Field #1: Ontario Christian vs. Walnut, 1:15 p.m.; Mary Star of the Sea vs. Schurr, 3:15 p.m.
Field #2: Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Northview, 1:15 p.m.; Woodcrest Christian vs. Hemet, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Field #1: Hemet vs. Mary Star of the Sea, 1:15 p.m.; Northview vs. Ontario Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Field #2: Schurr vs. Woodcrest Christian, 1:15 p.m.; Walnut vs. Downey Calvary Chapel, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Field #1: Schurr vs. Hemet, 8:30 a.m.; Ontario Christian vs. Downey Calvary Chapel, 10:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game, 12:30 p.m.; Championship game, 2:30 p.m.
Field #2: Northview vs. Walnut, 8:30 a.m.; Woodcrest Christian vs. Mary Star of the Sea, 10:30 a.m.; Seventh-place game, 12:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Information: ocschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.