Children born in 2014 and 2015 can participate in the City of Chino’s eight-week Rookie flag football league on Fridays, starting Sept. 17.
Cost is $69 for Chino residents, $79 for non-residents.
A $10 fee will be added if registering after Friday, Sept. 3.
The fee includes a T-shirt and award.
Games will be played at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Practices will be held one hour prior to games.
Registration is being accepted at teamsideline.com/chino.
Information: (909) 334-3258.
