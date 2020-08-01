Barring any further setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic during the next five months, the high school football season will kick off Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools have their schedules in place, playing many of the same opponents they would have faced if the football season had started later this month as previously scheduled.
The two most notable games in the Chino Valley will take place on back-to-back weeks on Fridays, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.
The 41st annual Milk Can Game between Chino and Don Lugo high will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Chino High, 5472 Park Place in Chino.
Don Lugo has won the last four Milk Can games, including last season’s 15-7 win over the Cowboys. However, Chino High leads the all-time series, 24-16.
This year’s Battle for the Bone game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 at Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Ayala defeated Chino Hills, 28-27, last year to win its second straight Battle for the Bone trophy. Chino Hills High, however, leads the all-time series, 11-5.
Team schedules
Ayala High
School
•Jan. 8 vs. Los Altos
•Jan. 15 at Diamond Ranch
•Jan. 22 at Los Osos
•Jan. 29 vs. Tustin
•Feb. 5 at Chino Hills
•Feb. 12 vs. Glendora
•Feb. 19 vs. Crespi
•Feb. 26 at Bonita
•March 5 vs. Charter Oak
•March 12 at Alta Loma
Chino
High School
•Jan. 8 vs. Diamond Bar
•Jan. 15 at Artesia
•Jan. 22 at West Covina
•Jan. 29 vs. Don Lugo
•Feb. 5 vs. Laguna Beach
•Feb. 12 vs. Alta Loma
•Feb. 19 at Walnut
•Feb. 26 vs. Covina
•March 5 vs. Rowland
•March 12 at Pomona
Chino Hills
High School
•Jan. 8 at Diamond Ranch
•Jan. 15 vs. Corona
•Jan. 22 vs. Bishop Amat
•Jan. 29 at Yorba Linda
•Feb. 5 vs. Ayala
•Feb. 12 vs. Upland
•Feb. 19 at Rancho Cuc.
•Feb. 26 vs. Etiwanda
•March 5 vs. Damien
•March 12 vs. Carson
Don Lugo
High School
•Jan. 8 vs. Alta Loma
•Jan. 15 vs. Tustin
•Jan. 22 vs. Charter Oak
•Jan. 29 at Chino
•Feb. 5 at California
•Feb. 12 at San Dimas
•Feb. 19 at South Hills
•Feb. 26 vs. Claremont
•March 5 at Chaffey
•March 12 vs. West Covina
Ontario Christian
High School
•Jan. 8 at Temescal Canyon
•Jan. 15 vs. Fairmont Prep
•Jan. 22 at Rancho Christian
•Jan. 29 vs. Valley Christian-Cerritos
•Feb. 5.no game announced
•Feb. 12 vs. Desert Christian Academy
•Feb. 19 at Arrowhead Christian
•Feb. 26 at Linfield Christian
•March 5 vs. Western Christian
•March 12 vs. Aquinas.
