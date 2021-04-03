The Milk Can trophy is staying with Don Lugo High.
Running back Gary Garcia scored three touchdowns, including a first-quarter 72-yard reception on a halfback pass, to lead the Conquistadores to a 20-14 win over Chino High in the 41st Milk Can Game and the first played in the month of March and not in front of a sold-out crowd.
With the win, Don Lugo won its fifth straight game in the series and narrowed Chino’s overall gap in the series to 24-17.
Don Lugo High head coach Greg Gano was happy his team got the win but felt his team could have played better.
“We did not play very good, and they played very good,” he said. “We made so many mental mistakes, it was incredible. Give (Chino) credit, they did some good things scheme wise and things like that. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Don Lugo (1-0) opened the scoring in the first quarter.
Quarterback Joshua Cortinas skipped a pass to receiver Dylan Young behind the line of scrimmage and Young threw a pass to a wide open Garcia, who raced untouched to the endzone for the first score of the game.
Garcia extended the Don Lugo lead to 14-0 with a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Chino running back Joseph DeJulia cut the Cowboys’ deficit in half with a 3-yard touchdown run late in the first half and tied the game in the third quarter on a 1-yard run.
DeJulia, a senior, finished with 165 rushing yards for Chino (0-2).
Garcia scored the go-ahead touchdown for Don Lugo at the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run before Don Lugo’s defense had to hold off a furious Chino drive in the final minute of the game.
Facing a fourth-and-two from the Don Lugo 5-yard line, Chino quarterback Trey Harris handed the ball off to wide receiver Trevion Kimbrough who was tackled for a loss, giving Don Lugo the victory.
“It’s always good to win this game,” Coach Gano said. “We hung in their tough and made the play when we had to make it.”
He said the atmosphere surrounding this year’s Milk Can Game wasn’t the same as years past because of the smaller crowd that was only limited to family members of players, cheerleaders and coaches. About 1,000 fans attended the game inside the Chino High stadium, which has a capacity between 4,000 and 4,500.
The Chino and Don Lugo football teams will compete in the 42nd Milk Can Game later this year during the 2021 season, which will begin in August.
A date for the game has not yet been scheduled.
Photos from the 41st Milk Can Game are posted on the Champion’s website at cham pionnewspapers.com.
