Her love for baseball is unquestionable.
Throwing, hitting and fielding and learning the ins and outs of America’s pastime is a big part of Chino National Little League player Lucy Jo Alonzo’s life, and she loves the challenge of playing against bigger, faster and stronger players.
She put everything she had onto the field during the 2022 Chino National Little League season and earned a spot on this year’s 8-9-10 Division All-Star team for the annual District 23 Tournament, consisting of teams from Chino, Chino Hills, Ontario, Montclair and Upland.
Two days after the announced, league officials said Lucy Jo was not eligible because of her home address and the school she attends, and that an opportunity to have a waiver approved had already expired.
Lucy Jo, 10, was devastated to hear the news.
“Two days after All-Stars were announced on June 4, we get a call that there might be a problem,” Lucy Jo’s father, Anthony said. “A day later, we get the call she can’t play. We ask what’s going on, and they said because of your address, she is ineligible. I said, but wait a minute, you guys said she was fine because of her school.”
The Alonzo family lives near Central Avenue and Philadelphia Street in Chino, and Lucy Jo attends Liberty Elementary in Ontario, which is in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
Her mother, Stacy Alonzo, works on the Liberty Elementary School site.
Mr. Alonzo said the waiver was needed because their address falls in the boundaries for Ontario Western Little League, and her school is located in the Ontario Mountain View Little League boundaries, and that is why a waiver was needed.
After hearing his daughter was ineligible, Mr. Alonzo went to speak with Chino National Little League officials directly.
“They said, ‘oops, sorry,’” Mr. Alonzo said. “We didn’t look. There is a waiver available, but the time to have that waiver signed and approved had already passed.”
Multiple attempts to reach current Chino National Little League President Vince Alamillo for comment were not successful.
“After I told my daughter, she went upstairs into her room and cried. She earned it,” Mr. Alonzo said.
Lucy Jo, a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, was frustrated and disappointed by the news. “I’ve been playing my whole life,” she said.
Mr. Alonzo said Lucy Jo helped lead the Chino National Yankees capture the 8-9-10 regular season title, tossing 2/3 inning to close out the playoff semifinal game, then starting the championship game where she went 3 1/3 innings, struck out seven and did not allow a run.
Lucy Jo will play her next season in Pony Baseball after the family was told she would have to sit out a season before she would be eligible to play on a District 23 Little League All-Star team.
“It’s been difficult. We don’t really talk about the situation in our house. But for Lucy Jo seeing her friends still playing baseball, it’s been hard on her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.