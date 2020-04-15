Ayala High cross country and track athletes Ashley Trout and Ko Akabori signed national letter of intents to their college choices this week.
Trout signed with Cal State East Bay in Hayward, California and Akabori signed with Oregon Tech University in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Trout was a member of Ayala High’s girls’ 4x400m relay team with Lauren McBride, Kelsey Ahinlaiye and Samyra Smith that finished seventh in Division 1 at the CIF-Southern Section Finals in 2019.
In her last high school race on March 11, she placed first in girls’ 400m in 1:02.28 during a Palomares League meet against Glendora.
Trout also played varsity softball at Ayala High during her freshman and sophomore years, competing in 34 games and hitting .353 in 37 plate appearances.
Akabori was a second-team All-Palomares League honoree for the 2019 boys cross country season and competing in the 800m, 1,600m and 3,200m event in during the track season.
