All CIF-SS honors announced
A pair of Chino Hills High girls’ volleyball players and three members of the Don Lugo High boys’ water polo team earned All CIF-Southern Section honors for the 2022 season.
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 12:55 am
All five athletes are seniors.
Chino Hills’ Malena The’ and Alexia Athens earned Division 3 girls’ volleyball honors, leading the Huskies to a co-Baseline League championship and a quarterfinals berth in the postseason.
The Huskies finished 29-3, which was the second highest win total for a season in program history.
Don Lugo High’s Josh Rizo, Ethan Brown and Noah Plunkett earned Division 5 boys’ water polo awards, leading the Conquistadores to a Mt. Baldy League title and an appearance in the Division 5 championship game. Don Lugo ended its season with a 21-11 record.
Five Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranking in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls, which are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Boys basketball
Division 3A: 1. La Habra 2. Yorba Linda 3. Newport Harbor 4. San Gabriel Academy 5. Temescal Canyon 6. Laguna Hills 7. Paraclete 8. Valley View 9. Schurr 10. Bonita 11. Mission Viejo 12. Valley Torah 13. Murrieta Mesa 14. Ontario Christian 15. Moreno Valley 16. (tie) Fullerton, Oakwood.
Girls basketball
Division 1: Sierra Canyon 2. Etiwanda 3. Sage Hill 4. Santiago-Corona 5. Mater Dei 6. Ontario Christian 7. Lynwood 8. Bishop Montgomery 9. Windward 10. Marlborough 11. Orange Lutheran 12. (tie) Corona Centennial, Harvard Westlake 14. (tie) Orangewood Academy, Rosary Academy 16. North Torrance.
Division 5AA: 1. St. Margaret’s 2. Ocean View 3. Fontana 4. South Hills 5. (tie) Marina, Ramona 7. Don Lugo 8. El Rancho 9. (tie) Apple Valley, Kaiser 11. Linfield Christian 12. Chaffey 13. Grand Terrace 14. El Modena 15. Alta Loma 16. (tie) Ontario, Eastside.
Girls soccer
Division 4: 1. Flintridge Sacred Heart 2. Aguora 3. Beaumont 4. Rosary 5. South Pasadena 6. Gabrielino 7. Temple City 8. California 9. Don Lugo 10. (tie) Oak Park, Cerritos.
Wrestling
Division 5: 1. Sonora 2. Western 3. Chino 4. Santa Fe 5. Marina 6. La Habra 7. El Dorado 8. Edison 9. Highland 10. Yucca Valley.
