Chino Hills High graduate and Atlanta Hawks’ forward Onyeka Okongwu will be sidelined for six months after undergoing shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, the Hawks’ announced July 21.
The surgery was performed in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic.
“Okongwu will now enter a period of rest and rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately six months,” the Hawks said in a statement.
Atlanta advanced as far as the NBA Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.
Milwaukee later won the NBA title after a six-game NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns.
Okongwu, who was selected as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Hawks, played in 50 games during his rookie season, averaging 4.6 points, 3.3 rebounds in limited minutes.
He shot 64.4 percent from the field and 63.2 percent from the free throw line.
During the NBA playoffs, Okongwu played in 18 games with 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game as the No. 5-seeded Hawks defeated No. 4 New York Knicks in five games, and the No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers in seven games before dropping the six-game series to Milwaukee.
Okongwu won three CIF State championships (2016, 2018, 2019) while at Chino Hills High and became only the fifth player in California to earn Mr. Basketball honors twice.
At the University of Southern California, Okongwu earned All-Pacific 12 Conference first-team honors in his one season with the Trojans.
He is currently one of three members of the Chino Hills High 2016 undefeated boys’ basketball team playing in the NBA.
Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall selection by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, just completed his fourth season in the league and LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 overall selection by the Charlotte Hornets in 2020, was this season’s Rookie of the Year winner.
