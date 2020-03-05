Results from Monday’s tournament held at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club in Chino Hills
Team scores: Mater Dei 370, Santa Margarita 370, Long Beach Wilson 375, Sunny Hills 375, Edison 379, Palm Desert 382, Huntington Beach 385, Mira Costa “A” 385, Villa Park 391, Mater Dei “B” 395, Ayala “A” 400, Chino Hills 410, Marina 413, Cypress 421, Mira Costa “B” 431, South Torrance 433, Canyon 441, Ayala “B” 450, Redondo Union 451, Mission Viejo 459.
Top five golfers: Matthew Schafer, Long Beach Wilson, 68; Howard Yoon, Sunny Hills, 70; Steven Wang, Santa Margarita, 70; Shioa Cong, Santa Margarita, 71; Tyler Hsieh, Ayala, 72.
Ayala “A” results: Tyler Hsieh, fifth, 72; Amaan Patel, 10th, 73; Anthony Reynoso, 73rd, 83; Tommy Ramirez, 79th, 84; Daniel Choi, 90th, 88; Zach Quesada, 98th, 91.
Ayala “B” results: Joseph McCormick, 86th, 86; Julian Rocha, 94th, 89; Cole Costa, 97th, 91; Noah Milton, 107th, 96; Ryan Salazar, 112th, 99.
Chino Hills results: Jonah Camarillo, 15th, 74; Anthony Castaneda, 20th, 75; Patrick Lagura, 33rd, 76; Alex Cui Ediu, 99th, 92; Shane Jacobes, 101st, 93; Ryvan Scott, 104th, 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.