Who are they?

The Old School House Museum in Chino is asking anyone who can identify the players and coaches from this 1930s-era Chino High School boys’ tennis team. The photo is housed at the museum, located at 5493 B St. Names of the team members can be submitted to Lori Fritsch and Lillian Urena at the museum by emailing schoolhousemuseum@cityofchino.org or call (909) 334-3278. 

