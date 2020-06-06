The Chino Hills Aquatics swim team is ranked seventh in the Top 100 USA Swimming Age Group Teams in the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups by The American Swimming Coaches Association.
“We are very proud of how hard our kids work and what they’ve accomplished,” said head coach Becky Moon. The team has not swam since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
“We need to get back in the water,” Coach Moon said.
Rankings are based on results from the Long Course season in 2019 through the shortened Short Course season of 2019-20.
Scores were based on two virtual championship meets in a 10-lane pool, complete with finals and consolation. Scores were tallied through 20th-place for each event.
Those scores were then compiled from USA Swimming’s National Age Group rankings.
There are a total of 35 events for each virtual meet and divided into four divisions— 9-10 girls, 11-12 girls, 9-10 boys and 11-12 boys.
Teams ranked in the top 10 and their scores are: Santa Clara Swim Club (919), Texas Ford Aquatics (667), Lakeside Aquatic Club (658), Piedmont Family YMCA-CYAC (558), Pacific Swim (557), Scarlet Aquatics (456), Chino Hills Aquatics (393), TAC Titans (381), West Florida Lightning Aquatics (377) and Rose Bowl Aquatics (363).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.