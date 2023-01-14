High School Scoreboard

Chino Hills High’s Logan Jereczek drains one of his seven 3-pointers last Saturday night in the Huskies’ 73-58 victory over Chino High in a nonleague boys’ basketball game. Jereczek scored a game-high 30 points and Brandon Monye added 24 points for Chino Hills.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Boys basketball

Ambassador League

