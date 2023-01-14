High School Scoreboard

Boys basketball
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 76,
Woodcrest Christian 58
Ontario Christian High’s Cole Jones finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and four steals and Marquis Bradley added 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Knights past Woodcrest Christian. Scholeman added 15 points and eight rebounds and Yang added 11 points and four rebounds for Ontario Christian, which improved to 15-5 overall, 2-0 in the Ambassador League.
Palomares League
Ayala 64,
Alta Loma 47
Ayala improved to 10-8 overall, 2-1 in league with Tuesday’s win over Alta Loma (7-11, 0-3).
Ayala 70,
Bonita 61
Ayala’s Linus Lo scored 18 points, Jaden Gamez added 15 points and Dylan Victorio had 14 points Jan. 6 to lead the Bulldogs to a nine-point win over the Bearcats. Lo connected on five 3-pointers and made 3 of 4 free throws for Ayala.
Baseline League
Damien 83,
Chino Hills 60
Damien High’s 6-foot-11 sophomore Nate Garcia scored a game-high 48 points Wednesday night to lead the Spartans (18-2, 2-0) past Chino Hills (8-9, 0-2) in a league played at Damien High.
Etiwanda 69,
Chino Hills 50
Logan Jereczek scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the second half for Chino Hills in its loss Jan. 6 to Etiwanda. Christopher Hardy added 12 points, Brandon Monye had 10 points and Simon Agustin finished with nine points for Chino Hills. Etiwanda’s Carrington Pierce led the Eagles with 17 points and Christian Harris added 12 points in the win.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 54,
Chaffey 43
At the Toyota Arena in Ontario on Wednesday, Don Lugo led by 10 points after one quarter and 13 at halftime in its win over Chaffey High. With the win, Don Lugo improved its Mt. Baldy League record to 2-1.
Don Lugo 73,
Baldwin Park 25
Don Lugo improved its record to 7-10 overall, 1-1 in league with a 48-point rout over Baldwin Park at the Don Lugo High gymnasium.
Nonleague
Chino Hills 73,
Chino 58
Chino Hills’ Logan Jereczek had a game-high 30 points and Brandon Monye scored 24 points to lead the Huskies past the Cowboys in a rare Saturday night nonleague game at the Chino High gymnasium. Jereczek and Monye combined for six 3-pointers in the second half for Chino Hills, which improved to 8-8. Chino’s Jason Hilliard had 19 points and Manuel Alba finished with 13 points for the Cowboys.
Girls basketball
Palomares League
Bonita 64,
Ayala 34
Bonita High’s Nicole Uballe led the Bearcats with 18 points, Tressa Beatty scored 14 points and Amore Mason added 12 points in the team’s win Jan. 6 over Ayala (7-10, 1-1).
Baseline League
Chino Hills 70,
St. Lucy’s 15
Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 26 points and Arianna Roberts finished with 10 points Wednesday to lead the Huskies to a 55-point win over St. Lucy’s.
Etiwanda 72,
Chino Hills 21
Etiwanda led 22-2 after one quarter and 38-7 at halftime in its Jan. 6 win over Chino Hills. Kyra Phaychanpheng scored 14 points to lead Chino Hills.
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 54,
Ontario 18
Chino High’s Lyndsey Valverde had a game-high 18 points, Malani Johnson finished with 12 points and London Gibbs added 11 points in the Cowgirls’ win Wednesday over the Jaguars.
Chaffey 32,
Don Lugo 23
Elizabeth Camargo and Jamila Roxas each had nine points Wednedsay for Don Lugo in its loss to the Tigers.
Don Lugo 80,
Baldwin Park 22
Don Lugo High’s Maliyah Alvarez scored 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Elizabeth Camargo chipped in with 15 points in the Conquistadores’ 58-point victory Jan. 6 over Baldwin Park. Julia Palomares scored 11 points for Don Lugo, which connected on 16 3-pointers in the win.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 77,
Woodcrest Christian 19
Chloe Briggs finished with 22 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals and Julia Lavigne recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds for Ontario Christian Wednesday night in its 58-point win over Woodcrest Christian in Riverside.
Nonleague
Ontario Christian 70, Mission Hills 67
Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored 21 points and dished out eight assists and Julia Lavigne scored 20 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Knights to a three-point win last Saturday over Mission Hills at Rancho Christian High School in Temecula. Dejah Saldivar finished with 15 points for Ontario Christian (16-2). Mission Hills (5-6) had four players scoring in double figures, led by a 16-point game by Mariah Brown. Kyara Walter had 14 points and Genessa Ong and Maria Gorbushin finished with 13 points apiece for the Grizzlies.
Northview Showcase
La Canada 52,
Ayala 40
Emily Cruz scored 12 points for Ayala last Saturday morning in the Bulldogs’ loss to La Canada at the Northview Showcase in Covina. Jennifer Muso scored 22 points to lead La Canada, which improved to 10-8. La Canada led 14-3 after one quarter and 23-11 at half. Ayala outscored the Spartans 19-17 in the second half.
Wilson 52,
Don Lugo 40
Don Lugo’s Elizabeth Camargo scored a team-high 16 points, Maliyah Alvarez had 13 points and Jamila Roxas added 11 points in the Conquistadores’ loss last Saturday morning to Wilson. Savannah Salos scored 21 points to lead Wilson, which improved to 10-10 overall this season.
Boys soccer
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 1,
Ontario 0
The Cowboys remained undefeated in league at 1-0-2 with a shut out win Wednesday against the Jaguars.
Don Lugo 2,
Chaffey 2
Don Lugo rallied from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday with second-half goals by Mike Portesi and David Jamarillo to earn a tie with Chaffey.
Chino 2,
Chaffey 2
Chino led 2-0 at the half before the Tigers roared back to tied the game in the second half Jan. 6 in the team’s tie in league play.
Baldwin Park 1,
Don Lugo 0
Baldwin Park (7-4-4, 1-0-1) scored the game’s only goal in the second half and earned a league win over Don Lugo (4-6-1, 0-1-1).
Palomares League
Alta Loma 1,
Ayala 0
The Bulldogs fell to 1-8 overall and 0-2 in league with Wednesday’s shut out loss to Alta Loma (6-2-2, 2-0).
Baseline League
Chino Hills 3,
Damien 1
The Huskies scored two of their three goals in the second half Wednesday and improved to 2-0 in league matches with Wednesday win over Damien.
Chino Hills 2,
Etiwanda 0
The Huskies scored two first-half goals Jan. 6 in their shut out victory over the Eagles to improve to 5-3-1 overall, 1-0 in league.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 3, Woodcrest Christian 2
The Knights evened their league record to 1-1 with Wednesday’s win at Woodcrest Christian High School.
Girls soccer
Palomares League
Ayala 2,
Alta Loma 0
The Bulldogs snapped a scoreless halftime tie with two second-half goals Tuesday night to improve their record to 7-2-2 overall, 3-0 in league matches. In its three league games, Ayala outscored its opponents, 7-0.
Ayala 1,
Bonita 0
Ayala broke a first-half scoreless tie with a goal in the final 40 minutes Jan. 5 in its win over Bonita to improve to 2-0 in the league standings.
Mt. Baldy League
Don Lugo 8,
Chaffey 0
Don Lugo went to 3-0 in league matches Wednesday with an eight-goal shut out victory over Chaffey (2-9-1, 1-2). The Conquistadores improved their overall record to 10-5 this season.
Ontario 1,
Chino 0
Ontario High freshman Vanessa Herrera scored the game’s only goal in the first half Wednesday in the Jaguars home win against Chino.
Chino 5,
Chaffey 0
The Cowgirls improved to 3-6-2 overall, 1-1 in league with a Jan. 6 victory against the Tigers (1-8-1, 0-1).
Baseline League
Chino Hills 3,
St. Lucy’s 0
The Huskies (8-1, 2-0) scored one first-half goal and added two more goals in the second half Wednesday to defeat St. Lucy’s at the Chino Hills High stadium.
Chino Hills 3,
Etiwanda 1
Chino Hills (7-1, 1-0) scored two goals in the first half and added a goal in the second half on Jan. 6 for a win over the Eagles (10-4, 0-1) Jan. 6.
Ambassador League
Ontario Christian 9, Woodcrest Christian 0
With five goals in the first half and four more in the second half, Ontario Christian improved to 8-3-1 overall, 1-1 in league on Wednesday.
Girls water polo
Mt. Baldy League
Chino 13,
Ontario 3
The Cowgirls remained undefeated in league at 2-0 with Wednesday’s victory at Ontario High School.
Nonleague
Jurupa Valley 14,
Don Lugo 7
Jurupa Valley doubled up Don Lugo High Tuesday afternoon in a nonleague game played at the Don Lugo High pool in Chino.
Valencia 14,
Don Lugo 6
Valencia improved its record to 5-7 overall with Monday’s eight-goal victory over Don Lugo, which fell to 1-7.
Buena Park 13,
Chino Hills 4
Chino Hills High’s Katie Ramirez scored three goals to lead the Huskies in their loss Monday to Buena Park.
Ayala 13,
Monte Vista 6
Ayala improved to 9-1 this season with its Jan. 6 victory over the Monarchs.
Ayala 15,
Olympian 6
The Bulldogs defeated Olympian High of Chula Vista Jan. 5 in a nonleague game in the San Diego area.
Chino Hills 21,
Walnut 7
Huskies’ Arwen Castillo scored six goals, Katie Ramirez added five goals and Lucy Landherr and Blair Landherr finished with three goals apiece to lead Chino Hills past Walnut on Jan. 6. Jill Adams had two goals, and Mia Hernandez, Emma Estrada and Tara Cota each scored one goal for Chino Hills.
