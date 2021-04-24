Chino High School’s Lyndsey Valverde (#31)
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Chino High School’s Lyndsey Valverde (#31) drains a 3-pointer late in the first half to give the Cowgirls’ three-point halftime lead in their 44-42 win Tuesday night over Montclair High to open the girls’ basketball season. The Cowgirls will host Baldwin Park at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 and will travel to Chaffey High in Ontario for a 5 p.m. tipoff Friday, April 30. 

