Ayala High boys soccer head coach Eric Long described Wednesday’s win over Baldwin Park as “epic.”
Down to 10 players because of a red card with 20 minutes left in a scoreless game, the Bulldogs allowed a goal five minutes later, then tied the game on a header by Armaan McLeod. The Bulldogs won it in overtime on McLeod’s second goal to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 victory in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal game.
With the win, the Bulldogs advance to today’s (Feb. 22) semifinal game at Oak Hills High, 7625 Cataba Road, Oak Hills, located a few miles south of Hesperia in the High Desert.
Today’s winner will advance to the Division 5 title game, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 29. A time and location will be announced early next week. Ayala will be seeking its first trip to a CIF-Southern Section boys’ soccer final in school history.
Coach Long, who has guided the Bulldogs to a 18-2-2 overall record and team’s first league championship in 24 years, credited his team’s heart as a factor in defeated Baldwin Park despite a man down for the final 20 minutes and overtime.
“It was incredible. It took a lot of heart and work by the boys,” Coach Long said.
The Bulldogs have won three straight playoff games since capturing the Palomares League championship, defeating Rancho Mirage, 1-0; Cornerstone Christian, 3-0; and Baldwin Park, 2-1.
Against Cornerstone Christian, Cole Costa scored two goals and Shane Nguyen had a goal for Ayala.
In the win against Rancho Mirage, Alex Anido had the game’s only goal on an assist from Jonathan Guerrero,
