Athletes with the Chino Hills High School cross country held a summer camp last weekend, taking a 12-plus mile roundtrip run from the Huntington Beach pier to the Newport Beach pier in Orange County. Some runners rounded out the run to finish at 13.1 miles, the equivalent to a half-marathon. The team spent the day at the beach, swimming, playing Frisbee and spikeball before hanging out with a bonfire and eating smores. The 2022 high school cross country season kicks off Sept. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.