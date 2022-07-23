Athletes with the Chino Hills High School cross country held a summer camp last weekend, taking a 12-plus mile roundtrip run from the Huntington Beach pier to the Newport Beach pier in Orange County. Some runners rounded out the run to finish at 13.1 miles, the equivalent to a half-marathon. The team spent the day at the beach, swimming, playing Frisbee and spikeball before hanging out with a bonfire and eating smores. The 2022 high school cross country season kicks off Sept. 1.
