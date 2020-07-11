Because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in California, the Chino Valley Unified School District suspended all athletic and activities indefinitely.
High school sports teams were scheduled to begin workouts in small groups on Monday, but school district Supt. Norm Enfield issued a letter to parents, guardians, coaches and athletes on July 3 of the stoppage.
“As you probably heard on the news this week, the statistics on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to rise both locally and in many parts of the state,” the letter stated. “(On July 1) Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered stricter guidelines on previously allowed re-openings. In accordance with these unfortunate developments and in adherence to public health guidelines, the Chino Valley Unified School District will be reinstating the policy that all CVUSD athletics and activities are suspended until further notice.”
Several school districts across the state, and many in the country, made the same decision.
The CIF State office is scheduled to make an announcement on Monday, July 20 regarding the start of the high school sports season, which annually begins in August.
Fall season sports include football, cross country, boys’ water polo, girls’ volleyball and girls’ tennis.
“For many students and families, athletics and activities are the benchmark of our return to some semblance of normalcy,” Supt.Enfield said. “However, the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remain a top priority. During the pandemic, the district continuously weighs the needs of our students and staff with the best practices in health and safety recommended by public health officials.”
The superintendent said student-athletes, their coaches and the public will be informed of any changes throughout the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.