Chino National Little League is accepting signups for its upcoming fall-winter baseball season. Deadline to register is Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Cost is $90 and includes a team T-shirt and hat.
A 10-week competitive season and instructional training will take place Sept. 16 through Nov. 20.
Players in T-ball through Junior League can participate.
Information: chinonational.com or email Cesar1delaro sa@yahoo.com.
