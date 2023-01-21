Tiny Mites football honored by Chino City Council

The Chino Pop Warner Tiny Mites football team receives honors for its undefeated 2022 season. The team finished 7-0 to win the Mt. Baldy League Division.

 City of Chino photo

Chino’s Tiny Mites Pop Warner Football Team was recognized during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. 

The team was honored for being the first Tiny Mites team to complete the regular season undefeated in the Mt. Baldy League Division, finishing 7-0.

