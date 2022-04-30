The Don Lugo High baseball team extended its Mt. Baldy League title winning streak to 10 this week with a pair of victories over city- rival Chino in the final week of the regular season.
The Conquistadores (11-4 in league) have won every Mt. Baldy League baseball title since the 2012 season (no season played in 2020), and have amassed a league record in that time of 118-23-1.
Don Lugo defeated Chino, 11-3 on Tuesday, and the beat the Cowboys, 6-4, on Thursday to win sole possession of the league title. The CIF-Southern Section playoffs begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.