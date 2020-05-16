Former Chino Hills High girls’ soccer coach Andy Plascencia was hired Wednesday as the head boys’ soccer coach at Ontario Christian High School.
Coach Plascencia takes over the head coaching position after Knights head coach Jason Slegers resigned in March after 12 seasons with the program, including five years with the junior varsity team and seven years at the varsity level.
The Knights finished 16-2-3 overall and 10-1-3 in the Ambassador League during the 2019-20 season.
Coach Plascencia coached the girls’ varsity team at Chino Hills High from the 2012-13 season to the 2018-19 season, finishing with an overall record of 127-34-26, including a 62-12-8 league record.
Chino Hills High won the 2014 CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls’ soccer title after a 3-2 win over Hart High of Newhall. That same season, Coach Plascencia was named the California Coach of the Year.
He played soccer at Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois and holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports and Wellness Management and a master’s degree in education.
Coach Plascencia worked as an assistant soccer coach at Hope International in Fullerton from 2009 to 2011 and at the University of La Verne from 2009 to 2014.
He is currently a coach and director with the Legends FC program.
The boys’ soccer season is scheduled to begin in November but could be delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
