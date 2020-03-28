With three CIF State championships under his belt at Chino Hills High and a successful freshman season at the University of Southern California, Onyeka Okongwu declared for the NBA Draft. Touted as a lottery pick in the June draft, Okongwu said it’s the right time to turn pro.
“I want to thank you for letting a kid from Chino into your program,” Okongwu posted on Twitter Wednesday directed at USC. “However, all good things must come to an end. I want to take the next step when the opportunity presents itself. I appreciate everyone who has helped me get to this point.”
Okongwu could be among three Chino Hills High players in the NBA next season from the Huskies’ 2015-16 team that finished 35-0 and won the school’s first state championship.
Lonzo Ball is in his third season in the NBA and LaMelo Ball is expected to also be a lottery pick in the June draft after a season in the National Basketball League in Australia.
Two other members of that Huskies team also have NBA aspirations. LiAngelo Ball is currently with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G-League team and Eli Scott will be a senior at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
