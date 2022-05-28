Ayala High School graduates Marcus Monroe, left, and Michael Stine III, right

Ayala High School graduates Marcus Monroe, left, and Michael Stine III, right, helped lead the Mt. San Antonio College track and field team to the California Community College Athletic Association men’s team title at Mt. San Antonio College’s track in Walnut. Monroe finished second in high jump and fourth in long jump and Stine placed fifth in javelin. 

 Submitted photo

