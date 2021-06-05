Dozens of Chino Valley high school track and field athletes will compete today (June 5) in the CIF-Southern Section Preliminaries where top athletes will advance to next Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Finals.
This year’s CIF-Southern Section Masters Meet and CIF State Meet were cancelled for the second straight year because of coronavirus restrictions.
Ayala and Chino Hills high schools will compete in the Division 1 meet at Trabuco Hills High School, 27501 Mustang Road in Mission Viejo.
Chino High will compete in the Division 2 prelims at Moorpark High School, 4500 Tierra Rejada Road in Moorpark.
Don Lugo High will compete in the Division 3 prelims at Estancia High School, 2323 Placentia Ave. in Costa Mesa and Ontario Christian will take part in the Division 4 prelims at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road in Carpinteria. Field events will begin at 11 a.m. with running events starting at noon.
Next week’s CIF-Southern Section Division Finals will be held at the same locations as the preliminaries.
Chino Valley athletes, their events, and seed.
Division 1
Ayala High
Girls’ 4x100m: Ariana Gonzalez, Kayla McBride, Nia Dinkins, Makayla Richardson (Lauren McBride), 13th seed.
Boys’ 4x100m: Lennard DeGuzman, Ted Woodbury, Vincent Bachofner, Chase Mars (Xavier Rojas), 24th seed.
Boys’ 1,600m: Austin Lemus, 31st seed.
Girls’ 100m hurdles: Ariana Gonzalez, sixth seed.
Girls’ 400m: Nia Dinkins, 25th seed.
Girls’ 100m: Kayla McBride, second seed.
Boys’ 100m: Chase Mars, ninth seed.
Girls’ 800m: Roxanne Ehrig, 11th seed.
Girls’ 300m hurdles: Ariana Gonzalez, eighth seed.
Boys’ 300m hurdles: Spencer Shuler, 18th seed.
Girls’ 200m: Kayla McBride, third seed.
Boys’ 200m: Chase Mars, ninth seed.
Girls’ 3,200m: Cadence Chang, 15th seed.
Girls’ 4x400m: Kayla McBride, Makayla Richardson, Nia Dinkins, Samyra Smith (Sophia Byers), 15th seed.
Boys’ 4x400m: Joshua Lee, Spencer Shuler, Samuel Moran, Ted Woodbury (Chinomso Nwadike), 24th seed.
Girls’ high jump: Ariana Gonzalez, sixth seed.
Girls’ pole vault: Madeline Seifert, third seed.
Girls’ long jump: Madeline Seifert, 16th seed.
Girls’ triple jump: Rochelle Henare, 21st seed.
Girls’ shot put: Summer McNeal, 22nd seed.
Girls’ discus: Summer McNeal, 36th seed.
Boys’ high jump: Marcus Monroe, 12th seed.
Boys’ long jump: Marcus Monroe, third seed.
Boys’ triple jump: Marcus Monroe, 11th seed; Xavier English, 21st seed.
Boys’ shot put: Vincent Arreguin, 21st seed.
Boys’ discus: Xavier English, 13th seed.
Chino Hills High
Girls’ 800m: Alayna McGary, 14th seed; Riley Rivera, 21st seed.
Girls’ 3,200m: Karis Brown, 24th seed; Jenna Gallegos, 28th seed.
Girls’ 4x400m: Jordyn Thomas, Lady William-Mensah, Alayna McGary, Isabella Duarte (Karis Brown), 13th seed.
Girls’ high jump: Makena Bailey, 19th seed.
Division 2
Chino High
Boys’ 4x100m: Majai Bennett, Zachary Matlock, Trevion Kimbrough, Daniel Nakashima (Carl Kimbrough III), 30th seed.
Girls’ 1,600m: Mia Chavez, first seed.
Girls’ 100m: Malani Johnson, 35th seed.
Girls’ 800m: Mia Chavez, second seed.
Boys’ 800m: Kristian Kimberlin, fifth seed.
Girls’ 300m hurdles: Brooklyn Bradley, 33rd seed.
Boys’ 300m hurdles: Zachary Matlock, 20th seed.
Girls’ 200m: Malani Johnson, 29th seed.
Boys’ 200m: Daniel Nakashima, 32nd seed.
Boys’ 3,200m: Rodrigo Aguilera, 28th seed.
Girls’ 4x400m: Mia Chavez, Alexis Wachowski, Malani Johnson, Mikani Telles (Genesis Enriquez), 24th seed.
Boys’ 4x400m: Kristian Kimberlin, Cesar Hernandez, Zachary Matlock, Majai Bennett (Matthew Britten), 20th seed.
Girls pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, fifth seed.
Girls’ discus: Brooklynn Bradley, 20th seed.
Boys’ high jump: Xzavian Ochoa, 20th seed.
Boys’ pole vault: Cesar Hernandez, eighth seed; Xzavian Ochoa, 10th seed.
Boys’ long jump: Zachary Matlock, 29th seed.
Boys’ triple jump: Xzavian Ochoa, 14th seed.
Boys’ shot put: Christian Salomon, 20th seed.
Division 3
Don Lugo High
Girls’ 1,600m: Aariana Amezcua, 12th seed.
Boys’ 110m hurdles: Stephen Cabrera, 19th seed.
Girls’ 400m: Lauren Hernandez, 19th seed.
Girls’ 800m: Aariana Amezcua, 13th seed.
Division 4
Ontario Christian High
Girls’ 4x100m: Rachel Aguilar, Emma Chappell, Kendra Fair, Olivia DeGroot (Riley DeGroot), 14th seed.
Boys’ 4x100m: Isaac Cortez, Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Tyler Ford (Aiden Thigpen), seventh seed.
Girls’ 1,600m: Keegan Corley, 13th seed.
Boys’ 1,600m: Aidan Vorster, ninth seed.
Boys’ 110m hurdles: Micah Belden, fourth seed.
Girls’ 400m: Rachel Aguilar, fifth seed.
Boys’ 400m: Edward Frailing, seventh seed.
Girls’ 300m hurdles: Sydney Peters, 20th seed.
Boys’ 300m hurdles: Micah Belden, seventh seed.
Girls 3,200m: Sierra De Los Rios, 20th seed.
Boys’ 3,200m: Aidan Vorster, third seed.
Girls’ 4x400m: Rachel Aguilar, Samantha Deiner, Kendra Fair, Keegan Corley (Isabel Sanchez), seventh seed.
Boys’ 4x400m: Edward Frailing, Blake Demoff, Isaac Cortez, Aiden Thigpen (Chris Lautfy), ninth seed.
Girls’ high jump: Sydney Peters, 10th seed.
Boys’ long jump: Anthony Badiola, 14th seed; Edward Frailing, 15th seed.
Boys’ shot put: Christian Burroughs, first seed; Jacob Monarrez, 15th seed.
Boys’ discus: Christian Burroughs, first seed; Luke Lin, fourth seed.
